Karl Rove and Neil Cavuto are very annoyed that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed $400 checks to California drivers to offset the high cost of gasoline.

As UPI reported, Newsom’s plan would provide owners of multiple cars $800. It also includes $750 million for public transit, which could provide riders with three months of free service. State Democrats are concerned that Newsom’s plan disproportionately benefits higher-income households which own more cars. They want to provide relief to households earning no more than $250,000 per year and send one $200 check per individual and dependent, rather than a check per vehicle.

Rove and Cavuto want to drill, baby, drill. Until that oil is available, everyone should just suffer, apparently.

Host Cavuto asked, “Isn’t there an easier way to address it?”

Rove said, “I hope Republicans don’t jump aboard it because remember, why do we have higher prices for oil and gasoline? First of all, we’re reducing the supply of oil by making it tougher to drill, more expensive to transport it, putting more regulation on top of it to drive up the cost of it.”

“Second of all, we’ve been depreciating the currency by borrowing money for spending and borrowing the money from our kids and our grandkids and devaluing the value of our dollar,” Rove continued. “So what are we going to do? We’re going to borrow more money from the future in order to give people a rebate on their gas prices, and in the middle of that, government’s going to need a lot more people handling distribution of those checks and managing that program and siphoning off some of that money that would go to reduce lower costs. This is idiotic.”

Cavuto agreed: “They’re doing everything but something that could solve this problem with longer term, to address the supply and demand concern of oil by at least looking at finding more oil here, at least venturing that, but instead we go to Venezuela or Iran, all these nefarious players.” He added, “It defies imagination to keep banging your head against the wall.”

Rove weaponized the subject against President Joe Biden. “We’re over a million barrels a day less production in the United States than in the year before Joe Biden took office,” Rove said.

While Rove was at it, he dismissed the benefits of green energy. “Isn’t the whole purpose of green energy to drive up the cost of using hydrocarbons or using natural gas to fuel your power production and instead rely on more expensive renewable energy?” Rove “asked.” “The only way that you can make renewable energy work is by driving up artificially the cost of the non-renewable energy sources like natural gas, and driving up the cost of gasoline.”

“It’s just crazy,” Cavuto continued. “You’re concerned about the environment and you’re picking up dirty oil, really dirty oil from Venezuela.”

“Really dirty oil from Venezuela,” Rove echoed.

Cavuto gave Rove the stamp of approval at the end, saying, “Thank you my friend.”