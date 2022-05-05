Geraldo Rivera ripped the ever-asinine, arrogant Greg Gutfeld after he said abortion supporters should admit “it kills an unborn kid but I prefer my freedom,” then attacked Rivera for “bringing out the old coat hanger” in discussing the ramifications of overturning Roe v. Wade.

This part of yesterday’s The Five discussion occurred after Rivera agreed with cohost Joey Jones that Brett Kavanaugh was justified in dissembling about his willingness to overturn Roe v. Wade (as seen in a recently leaked Supreme Court decision) because “if I was accused of being a serial rapist because I liked beer at 16, I would probably say whatever I needed to get the hell out of that building.”

Not long after that little bit of misogyny, the discussion moved on and Rivera made what I consider a righteous case for a woman’s freedom to make her own health decisions:

RIVERA: [Abortion bans] will now be the law of the state of Ohio. And what am I going to tell my daughters now? That they don't have control over their body? That they can't make those choices for themselves? That some old man scratching his belly in some other state is going to say that --

He was interrupted by the other cohosts, including Dana Perino who played some “media responses to all of this” (i.e. clips of liberals attacking the overturning of Roe v. Wade so that the show could further weaponize the issue)

I have long said Gutfeld always puts the “ass” in “asinine” and he did so again here. With a hefty dose of arrogance and obnoxiousness.

GUTFELD: [P]ro-lifers win because they can state their case so plainly.

…

You ask somebody why they are pro-life they will say because abortion takes a life and we believe life is sacred. You could disagree with that, but you cannot disagree with the simplicity of it. Right? But the problem with the pro-choicers is that they don't have the balls to state their case plainly.

Just say, like, “I prefer freedom over fetuses.” Don't sit here and come up with all of these other things like it's going to be interracial marriage next.

RIVERA: My body my choice, how much simpler can you get?

GUTFELD: Let me finish. You already did your ad hominem.

…

The issue here is that people need to imagine, right, they can't step back and see how pro-choice arguments are driven by a refusal to imagine what that baby could be. But then when that baby bees [sic], then suddenly it changes, right? And then they have to create reasons, they have to crate all of these reasons to be pro-choice. Rather than just be honest and say, yes, it kills an unborn kid but I prefer my freedom. That's all you gotta say. You'll get so much more respect.

The other thing that drives me crazy now that I'm on my soapbox is it used to be, even the pro-choicers would admit that abortion was an ugly thing. But they felt it had to be a necessary evil, something that would be safe and rare. That was the argument you always heard.

Funny, the Fox News video ends there, which conveniently cuts out the argument. But Acyn got it, so I didn’t have to.

Gutfeld continued by saying, “now when you go anywhere on social media it's something to celebrate, to cherish. The unborn –"

Rivera interrupted to call that “baloney,” adding, “Cherish the wire hangers stuck up their privates –“

And then:

GUTFELD: This is exactly what I expected. Bring out the old coat hanger.

RIVERA: You are arrogant.

GUTFELD: Go for it, Geraldo. Come on, keep going. … You are making a fool of yourself.

RIVERA: you know something? You insulting punk?

GUTFELD: Am I, your new Bongino?

…

RIVERA: If you want that role.

Rivera was not in The Five’s liberal cohost chair today.

But you can watch Gutfeld refer to those who believe a woman should make her own decisions as murderers below, from the May 4, 2022 The Five.