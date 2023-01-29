Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) not only blamed President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but also pre-blamed him for any Chinese aggression toward Taiwan.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, McCaul, the new chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, predicted a likely U.S. conflict with China would be Biden’s fault. And, while he was at it, McCaul slipped in some blame for Biden over the Ukraine war.

MCCAUL: [China is] going to look at a military invasion [of Taiwan], in my judgment. We have to be prepared for this and it could happen, I think, as long as Biden is in office projecting weakness as he did with Afghanistan that led to Putin invading Ukraine, that the odds are very high we could see a conflict with China and Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.

Host Shannon Bream offered no pushback, nor did she question McCaul’s assertion that the Ukraine war is Biden’s fault.

This is today's Republican party: looking for power and stoking division at every opportunity.

You can watch it below, from the January 29, 2023 Fox News Sunday.