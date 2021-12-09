Fresh off her feud with “bat**** crazy” MTG, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) condemned bigotry and racism “by Republicans and Democrats alike,” moments before declaring her support for Donald Trump to be reinstated as Racist-in-Chief for 2024.

During Mace’s appearance yesterday on Fox’s Your World show, host Neil Cavuto asked whether she had “chatted” with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) since their public Twitter spat over Mace’s condemnation of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (Q-CO) bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Mace told Cavuto she has not spoken with Taylor Greene. “I want Republicans to win next year,” Mace said. “In order to win, we have to be united, and we can not attack one another, that’s what the left wants us to do.”

But, Mace added, she’s going to hit back at anyone, who attacks her, “I don’t care if you have an ‘R’ or a ‘D’ by your name, it’s never been in me to be a wallflower. … I am not going to be somebody else’s doormat.”

“When I condemned the remarks by Congressman Boebert, I also commended her for taking responsibility and apologizing for those remarks,” Mace continued. Which is not really what happened.

Then Mace used the incident to attack Democrats. “I see that there is an effort now to take her off of her committees,” Mace said. “Congressman Pressley is leading that effort. That is not the role of Congress on the floor of the House.”

Mace added that such punishment is “only applied to Republicans, not to Democrats” and she went on to make the false equivalent that “there’s been anti-Semitism on the left, there’s been members that have stoked, I think, violent rhetoric at protests and riots around the country, and during very tumultuous times. And I think if you’re going to have a standard, you have to apply that standard to both sides which is why I condemn bigotry and anti-Semitism and racism by Republicans and Democrats alike, I think we all should.”

Yet Mace doesn’t seem to have a problem with either Trump’s violent rhetoric or his racism.

When asked if she’d support Trump if he were the next Republican nominee for president, Mace was unequivocal. She also deceptively painted him as a friend to minorities. “Yes, I would support the nominee of our party,” she said. “The policies of President Trump and the Trump administration were better for every American, regardless of your gender or the color of your skin. We had unemployment the lowest for every community and every walk of life when he was president. We had the First Step Act,, the bipartisan prison reform bill, we had Operation Warp Speed for the vaccine.”

How can Mace be against racism and bigotry when she would support Trump in 2024?

You can watch the interview below, from the December 8, 2021 Your World. The relevant part begins at 2:35.