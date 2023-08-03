Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) joined Fox’s Trump Defense Team with evidence-free claims that his latest criminal indictment is the Biden administration’s effort to steal the election.

There’s a ton of evidence in Trump’s third and latest criminal indictment. It lays out in great detail how he tried to overturn the 2020 election despite being repeatedly told by his own allies that he had lost fair and square. Perhaps most damning is this paragraph, on P. 33:

On January 1, the Defendant called the Vice President and berated him because he had learned that the Vice President had opposed a lawsuit seeking a judicial decision that, at the certification, the Vice President had the authority to reject or return votes to the states under the Constitution. The Vice President responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper. In response, the Defendant told the Vice President, “You’re too honest.” Within hours of the conversation, the Defendant reminded his supporters to meet in Washington before the certification proceeding, tweeting, “The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11.00 A.M. on January 6th. Locational details to follow. StopTheSteal!”

But Langworthy insisted President Joe Biden is the real criminal. “Every time the walls close in a little tighter on Joe Biden, President Trump gets indicted again,” Langworthy whined. “So I think this is really just a continuation of the two-tiered system of justice at play. This is accomplishing nothing but trying to imprison and jail the president of the United States’ chief political opponent in the presidential election. I just find it absurd.”

Host Neil Cavuto put up a moderate challenge. “You might be right about some of the stuff there,” he said. Then he added, “There are 78 charges there altogether, Congressman. They can’t all be specious, can they?”

Langworthy responded by painting the election-stealer wannabe as a big victim. “You’ve had an impeachment trial, for one. You’ve had all of these indictments that have sprouted up, and it’s all so politically timed to interfere with the next presidential election,” he whined again. “This is stuff that we would see in a third-world banana republic where you go and you attempt to jail your primary political opponent.”

“You might be right about that,” Cavuto said again. “I understand people see things through their party prism, I get that.” Then he added another challenge. “A lot of these allegations were, though, of the president’s making.” He then went through some of the litany of criminal charges against Trump: “We could go back to hush money payments to porn stars, mishandling classified documents, saying you would turn them in when you hadn’t turned them in, then hiding them, moving them around. There are a lot of allegations here that the politics notwithstanding, if any of them hold up, I mean, that’s Donald Trump’s doing, right?”

Langworthy didn’t answer the question. He said, “The president has the full right to defend himself in a court of law. He’s going to have plenty of opportunities.” Then he turned back to innuendo. He called the timing of the indictment “staggering.” His so-called “proof?” “As [Trump] continues to rise in the polls, the indictments continue to come out.”

And without defending a single one of the 78 criminal charges against his favorite p***y grabber, Langworthy moved on to smear Biden as the criminal. “On the Oversight Committee, we have put forward what’s very possibly the strongest case of bribery against a sitting president and their family that we’ve seen.”

FACT CHECK: There is no case of bribery against President Biden.

Langworthy continued, “The next day, to take that out of the news, even though there’s a pretty strong media blackout outside of Fox and conservative media on the entire Biden family crime case, we have a new series of indictments come forward. I think this is very transparent.”

Cavuto said, “I respect where you’re coming from and how angry you are.” But he still did not let Trump off the hook: “Is there anything in there that if you had to advise Donald Trump now, you say, ‘You know guy, you shouldn’t have done a lot of this stuff?’”

Langworthy ducked again, saying, “I’m not his lawyer.”

“But does any of the stuff that he did warrant more investigation, more scrutiny?” Cavuto pressed.

The slimy Langworthy replied, “We always need as much transparency and scrutiny as possible. … We have a president of the United States that’s embroiled in probably the largest allegation of bribery of any president.”

It seems Langworthy's two-tier system of justice is to remove a Democratic president no matter what, and let a Republican get by with many charges no matter what.

You can watch Langworthy prove he's A-OK with a president sabotaging democracy below, from the August 2, 2023 Your World.