“They have a funny way of showing it,” host Neil Cavuto quipped.

As Kamala Harris and Tim Walz surge in the polls and Donald Trump is struggling and looking crazier and crazier, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) suggested to Fox News viewers that Trump is headed for a win there.

No Republican presidential candidate has won the state of Minnesota since 1972. But Emmer insisted that having Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the Democratic vice presidential candidate has put the state “in play” and “helps Trump” there.

Emmer’s “explantion” was that “Tim Walz is not a popular guy here.” Emmer told Fox host Neil Cavuto that Walz won his last gubernatorial race “by just over 50%” and that “before he became governor, he lost his former Congressional district by almost 20 points, so he’s not popular here.”

FACT CHECK: Walz has never lost an election. He won his last race for governor, in 2022, with 52.27% of the vote. His nearest opponent got 46.61 percent. It was nowhere near a squeaker.

Emmer went on to claim that Walz put the state “on a path to financial devastation” along with a litany of other complaints about “new taxes and fees,” “driver’s licenses to illegals” (20 other states, plus Washington, D.C. also do this), that violent crime has “skyrocketed” and that “he allowed Minneapolis to burn to the ground by hesitating to call up the National Guard” after the mayor had requested it.

FACT CHECKS: Minnesota is ranked sixth overall for business, including fifth in infrastructure and fourth in quality of life. The unemployment rate in Minnesota is 2.9%, well below the national average of 4.1%.

Also, crime fell in every major category in 2023, the Minnesota Reformer reported in January 2024. That includes homicides, carjackings, and rapes. As for the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Minneapolis after George Floyd was murdered there, Emmer “forgot” to mention that Donald Trump effusively praised Walz’s handling of the protests in his state.

Cavuto didn’t mention any of that. However, after Emmer said “Democrats have given up on this presidential election by having Kamala and Tim Walz,” Cavuto pushed back. “They have a funny way of showing it, right? I mean, she’s surging in the polls,” Cavuto rightly said.

You can watch Emmer demonstrate he's as far out of touch with reality as his fave p***y grabber below, from the August 10, 2024 Cavuto Live.