Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) introduced a bill authorizing the use of military force (AUMF) to allow President Joe Biden to send the U.S. military into Mexico, without that country’s permission, in order to wage war on Mexican drug cartels. What could go wrong?

“What’s got you very, very concerned?” host Neil Cavuto asked Crenshaw during his Thursday appearance on Cavuto’s show

“These Mexican drug cartels have been around for a while, but the difference now is fentanyl,” Crenshaw said. “This is not a drug problem, this is not a war on drugs problem, this is a poisoning problem, and they’re killing about 80,000 Americans a year and the Mexican government does very little to thwart this.”

Crenshaw called for a bipartisan authorization for military action at the border. He claimed it “simply gives our president more leverage when trying to get the Mexican government to do its job, and its job on thwarting immigration which the cartels also control, and thwarting fentanyl coming north across our border and killing American citizens. These people are a lot more like ISIS than they are the Mafia.”

“This looks a lot like Mogadishu,” Crenshaw continued. “These people are well equipped.” He called the cartels “some of the most capable, most well-funded, most dangerous organizations on the planet.”

Crenshaw went on to paint this provocation and potential invasion of Mexico as a form of cooperation. “We have to work together with their government to deal with this.

Cavuto didn’t quite sound convinced. He said he wonder what Mexico would think of U.S. troops gathered at the border. “They might interpret it differently,” Cavuto said.

Crenshaw said the Mexican government “has always resisted more U.S. involvement and that’s to their detriment. And so, we are at a point now where their resistance is not only hurting them, it’s killing our citizens.” He said it’s time to say “enough is enough, you’re going to cooperate with us, we have an AUMF here … so you’d better work with us because we don’t want to do this without you, but we will.”

He's getting “more and more cosponsors on the Republican side,” Crenshaw said but “I really want Democrats to get on this” because “this needs to be bipartisan.”

Why would Crenshaw risk a war at the border? Most fentanyl has been “seized from smugglers at legal ports of entry, not illegal border crossings.”

You can watch the war mongering below, from the January 19, 2023 Your World.