Not even Fox & Friends could sugar coat the Republican disarray over choosing a House speaker.

On this morning’s Fox & Friends, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blasted his GOP colleagues for not rallying around Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the House.

CRENSHAW: You’ve got these members who just showed who they are. No one knows what their goal is. They say their goal is some noble cause, for the cause of conservatism, for the people, for holding the swamp accountable, right? These are the phrases that they’ll use to make themselves seem like they’re some white knights out there to save you. None of this is true. …

This is purely a play for more airtime and they’re getting it. … Some of these reasons that these people have for not voting for McCarthy are unbelievably petty. Unbelievably petty. This is about showmanship, this is about notoriety, it has nothing to do with the conservative agenda.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt said, “When the rest of the country looks at how Republicans are handling Day One, they can’t unite, they can’t come together. It’s Day One and they can’t agree already.”

“Yeah, it’s a shame. It makes us look foolish,” Crenshaw agreed. “If I didn’t know any better, it’s like the Democrats paid these people off, 'let’s pay them off, let’s make it look like the Republicans can’t govern and don’t deserve any gavels whatsoever.'”

“Their demands are things that the average American doesn’t care about at all,” Crenshaw said. But he doesn’t seem to have much of a grasp of what Americans do care about. He said, “The average American cares about defunding 87,000 IRS agents.” He didn’t mention that the reason the 87,000 IRS agents were funded was to make sure those making more than $400,000 a year pay their fair share, which is a popular goal. Furthermore, with Democrats in control of the Senate, the defunding is going nowhere. So, Crenshaw engaged in his own bit of showmanship.

“That’s the first bill we’re gonna vote on,” Crenshaw added.

FACT CHECK: Inflation, preserving democracy, immigration and climate change are the issues Americans think should be the top priorities for Congress.

Not surprisingly, none of the three cohosts corrected Crenshaw’s distortions.

Crenshaw added that the Republican House will also vote on “bills on border security” and “bills on making our economy more resilient and reducing inflation,” without mentioning (and nobody asked) what they entail.

Tonight, after three votes, there’s still no House speaker. Get your popcorn ready because this GOP Family Feud will continue tomorrow!