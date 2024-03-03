Rep. Donalds forgot to add “except when Dear Leader Donald Trump breaks the law and tramples on the Constitution.”

Trump worshiper Rep. Byron Donalds visited Fox News Sunday today. Anchor Shannon Bream did some decent fact checking on Donalds’ claims about the border deal Republicans blew up because Trump told them to, but she did not ask about the Republicans’ big Biden impeachment mission falling apart. Even though Donalds sits on the Oversight Committee, one of the two committees spearheading the so-called investigation.

Instead, Bream all but asked Donalds to rage at critics of MAGA Republicans. She quoted from an article at The Daily Beast about a book that claims rural Trump supporters hate Black and brown people and are a threat to democracy. “What do you make of that assessment of Trump supporters?” she asked Donalds, who obviously doesn't mind Trump’s blatant racism.

It was no surprise that Donalds attacked the claim, saying, “I find it to just be insane. I find it to be gaslighting black people and Hispanic people in our country.”

FACT CHECK: Trump and his supporters, wherever they come from (and a higher percentage of them are rural as compared to the rest of his supporters) are an existential threat to democracy, which Bream did not point out. The whitewashing is especially disturbing given that Trump has a playdate this week with racist, authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. That was not mentioned, either.

Then, as Donalds raged that the book’s/Daily Beast allegations are “disgusting,” he offered up this whopper:

DONALDS: Let me tell you the truth. People who are MAGA Republicans, they just want the country to follow the law. They want the country to follow the Constitution. They want our leaders to put America first, not last.

Just want the country to follow the law and Constitution? Really? Donalds’ (presumably) favorite p***y grabber is currently facing 91 federal felony charges, including stealing classified documents and trying to overturn our election. That’s not including the $353 million, plus about $100 million more in interest, he was just fined in New York for having committed massive financial fraud, nor the fact that a jury recently found he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll.

But Bream allowed Donalds’ ridiculously dishonest claims to stand without comment or challenge. He wrapped up his harangue by saying, “So whatever Michael Cohen wrote in his book, I really don't care, because it makes no sense at all, because those aren't the facts. I would invite him to come to any Trump rally he chooses. I'll walk side-by-side with him and he can see what's really going on.” She replied, “OK … You tell us and we’ll send a camera. I’ll join you two.”

NOTE: Michael A. Cohen is the author of The Daily Beast article about the book, not one of its two authors. Nor is he the Michael Cohen who already served jail time for the New York election interference case, coming up for Trump. He faces 34 felony charges in that case.

You can watch Donalds’ deception below, from the March 3, 2024 Fox News Sunday.