Sen. Rand Paul teamed up with Fox & Friends to gaslight viewers into thinking that voter fraud kept Donald Trump from winning reelection and to exploit that falsehood as an excuse to make it harder to vote in the Georgia runoff.

Paul began by disparaging Chris Krebs, the lifelong Republican Trump appointed to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and who was confirmed unanimously by the Senate. But Krebs put country over party by publicly stating that the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history" and was soon fired.

PAUL: I think Krebs still doesn’t understand what he’s trying to say. If he’s simply saying that it was a good election because there wasn’t foreign interference and that his committee did a great job at trying to prevent foreign interference, I can accept that.

FACT CHECK: That is what Krebs said. None of the sycophantic cohosts pointed that out to Paul.

PAUL: He didn’t look at absentee ballots, he didn’t look to see if dead people voted or non-citizens voted or if people voted twice. He didn’t look at that. …

Do I think there was fraud in this? Absolutely. And there’s a history of these kind of problems in our country and the only way to determine is you’ve got to put people in jail. So there has to be an investigation of people who voted illegal, people who voted twice, people who voted from the wrong address. They need to be purged from the rolls.

We need to make sure it doesn’t happen again, but we can’t just sweep it under the rug and say well, 1,700 people in Georgia voted twice, well are we going to let them vote twice again in about two weeks? I mean, somebody has to do something.

FACT CHECK: Voter fraud is extremely rare. The Trump campaign was unable to prove any voter fraud in any of its dozens of cases contesting the election.

Instead of pointing that out, “Not in the tank for Trump” cohost Ainsley Earhardt whined, “Yeah it’s not fair to the 75 million people that voted for President Trump and still have questions about the election.”

Earhardt never showed any concern for the more than 81 million people who voted for the winner, President-elect Joe Biden. Or as Earhardt, called him, “what they’re calling the President-elect Biden.”

Cohost Steve Doocy nodded in agreement.

Brian Kilmeade did his part. He “asked” Paul, “You think the election was stolen, you tweeted out?”

“Absolutely. I think there’s a great deal of fraud, and it’s not the first time,” Paul said. He then cited “the famous story” of voter fraud by Lyndon Baines Johnson from 1948 which, as Mediaite noted, was a charge the U.S. Supreme Court dropped for lack of evidence and proof.

The three lapdogs didn’t challenge anything about that either. They let Paul continue to act as though this 72 year-old unverified allegation was all anyone needed to know that voter fraud is a huge menace – and that there should be more restrictions on voting:

PAUL: You’ve got to go back and you’ve got to police the election. You’ve got to elect a secretary of state who won’t lie, cheat, and steal and change the election law. … You have to purge the polls, you’ve got to prevent illegal aliens from voting, etc.

Purge the polls? Who’s stealing elections now, Rand?

You can watch Paul try to poison our elections process below, with the explicit help of the three cohosts, from the December 17, 2020 Fox & Friends.