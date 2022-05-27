GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger may have prevailed over Donald Trump’s efforts to defeat him in the GOP primary this week but he used his Fox News victory lap to crow about his state’s voter suppression laws.

Raffensperger said he felt “great” about what turned out to be a big win over his Trump-endorsed opponent, Jody Hice, and suggested the new voter laws gave him the edge. “We have photo ID now for all forms of voting. We have security, and we have confidence, and that’s what you saw on this past Tuesday.”

Cavuto helped advance the narrative: “I just wonder, when so many got it so wrong about characterizing those new voter changes, and you see a 70% increase in Republican participation, a nearly 40% increase in Democratic participation, across the board, all types. How does your state, how do you get your good name back on this thing?” he “asked.” He also mentioned criticism of their “Jim Crow laws” and “asked,” “Has anyone come to apologize to you?”

“We just continue to put our head down and we do the work,” Raffensperger said. “We actually had more people show up to vote in this primary than we had in the fall 2020 race.” He called it “one of the most smoothly run” elections in the state’s history.

FACT CHECK: USA Today reported a number of “red flags” and glitches, particularly for Black voters.

Cavuto asked a “more personal question” about Trump “screaming at you and demanding that you find more votes.” He asked, “Your feelings now toward the former president and whether you would want his support?” (Cavuto didn’t mention that Trump is now under criminal investigation by Georgia’s Fulton County district attorney for that behavior. Raffensperger never mentioned it either.)

Raffensperger didn’t answer the question. He just said he “was working hard” and “giving [voters] the data, the facts.” He said he’s “continuing to defend in court right now the Election Integrity Act of 2021.”

Then Raffensperger took a swing at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her former group, “Fair Fight,” which is leading the fight against Georgia’s voting laws. He said, “I’m also pushing back against Fair Fight, who is trying to attempt to stop me from doing citizenship verification. … Stacey Abrams’ group, Fair Fight, is fighting us in federal court trying to stop us from doing that.” He vowed to go to the Supreme Court and went on to claim that Georgia is “the model for the rest of the country.”

Cavuto gave him the stamp of approval “You stuck to your guns, and you clarified exactly what that law was about. It was never the way it was presented, and the proof is in the pudding.”

Raffensperger previously defended the bill on this show, racially smearing Stacey Abrams while he was at it, in April, 2021.

However, as USA Today noted, some Georgia voters were told they had to go to different polling places, that there were “delays in opening some polling sites, some machines not working and voters confused about where to cast their ballots.” As a result, “some polling sites had to extend hours.” There were almost “200 calls to a national voter hotline.” Also, the Georgia bill outlaws giving food or drink to voters in line, “requires a verified excuse to receive an absentee ballot” and “eliminates mobile voting stations.” Neither Cavuto nor Raffensperger mentioned any of that, either.

You can watch Fox help celebrate Raffensperger’s victory lap below, from the May 26, 2022 Your World.