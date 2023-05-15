There’s yet another high-profile lawsuit that could be very expensive for the Murdochs – and very damaging to Piers Morgan.

The case involving Morgan alleges that Harry, his family and friends were victims of phone hacking by the British tabloid, the Daily Mirror, while Morgan was the editor. The suit is being tried in England. There's a separate case against the Murdochs' The Sun.

From a May 6, 2023 article in The Guardian:

This is the first of Harry’s three phone-hacking cases against British newspaper groups to go to trial, with the royal waiting to hear whether the courts will allow him to proceed with two separate cases against the parent companies of the Sun and the Daily Mail. The prince is expected to use next week’s trial to criticise Morgan, who has always denied knowingly publishing stories based on phone hacking when he was editor of the Mirror between 1995 and 2004.

The Mirror’s publisher has already accepted that phone hacking took place at its titles and has paid out tens of millions of pounds to hundreds of victims. But it is arguing that the prince has missed a deadline for making some of the claims.

…

Despite Morgan’s strong denials that he commissioned phone hacking, he made references to the existence of voicemail interception as a tactic in interviews and in his own published diaries. The former Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman told the Leveson inquiry that Morgan had explained the practice to him at a lunch in 2002, with Morgan joking he knew about private conversations Ulrika Jonsson had with the then England football team manager Sven-Göran Eriksson. He also talked in a 2006 Daily Mail article about hearing Paul McCartney leave a voicemail for his then wife, Heather Mills.

Last month, Harry alleged that Morgan oversaw the illegal targeting of his mother, Princess Diana, when editing the News of the World in the mid-1990s.

It’s not clear to me if Morgan would be personally liable if Harry prevails against the Mirror. Regardless, it would certainly be sweet revenge for Harry, given how viciously Morgan has behaved toward Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Morgan now works for Murdoch’s media. He has a show on Fox Nation, a show on Murdoch-owned Talk TV and he’s a columnist for The Sun – another newspaper Harry is going after.

Sad!

(Harry photo by EJ Hersom, a Department of Defense employee, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons )