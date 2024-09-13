Can you say “grasping at straws?”

In the middle of Peter Doocy’s report from a Kamala Harris rally in North Carolina, he said, "There's something that I could not help noticing as soon as we got into the room. The vice president and her team talk so much in the debate and in interviews and in the stump speech about things Vice President Harris has done with President Biden, right? And when they refer to Trump, the crowd will chant, ‘We're not going back,’ like, we're not going back to Trump because things are so good right now.”

As Doocy has to know, “not going back” does not mean things are so good right now. It means Donald Trump’s “Make America great again” slogan and his MAGA policies are deeply regressive and unwanted.

Doocy continued, “But if things are so good right now, then why does the new banner at the Harris rally say 'a new way forward?'” It would stand to reason that if the status quo was something that could win an election, you don't need a new way forward. It would just be 'forward.'”

Host Neil Cavuto said, "That's a very good point."

So what? Setting herself apart from President Joe Biden does not mean that Harris is dissing him or his presidency. It means she’s casting herself as the next generation of leadership. But even if it is an admission that the status quo is not good enough, so what?

You can watch the straw-grasping below, from the September 12, 2024 Your World.