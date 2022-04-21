Forget the War on Christmas. Fox News' newest war is an ongoing attack on those who are transgender. In doing his part for this vile campaign, Fox friend Pete Hegseth and his guest defended women while attacking the transgender community, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and "woke" corporations, all in one well crafted piece of pure propaganda!

Women’s-rights champion Pete Hegseth immediately framed the Fox & Friends propaganda: “A Florida jeweler is fighting wokeness” with a “a commercial that poses the same question which stumped newly-named Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, what is a woman.”

As he spoke, the ad played in the background. Its political orientation, in line with Fox’s, was evident in the choice of images. One of the images was a female swimmer – an image that deliberately references the right-wing uproar over UPenn transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas. A banner on the commercial stated, “Biden Replaces Mother with Birthing Person.”

Hegseth introduced his guest, Ilan Srulovicz, actor and owner of a Florida watch company who is, according to Hegseth, defining “what is a woman.” Srulovicz expressed his belief in that there is “an ideological war coming from big tech…Hollywood…corporations who are “trying to convince our kids so there’s these new normals being set all the time.”

Hegseth replied, “Great point.”

As Srulovicz spoke, the propaganda was reinforced with images from his commercial which referenced non-binary athletes and of course – drum roll please – Lia Thomas.

Hegseth referenced Srulovicz’s 2019 commercial which was a response to Gillette’s controversial “toxic masculinity” ad which the right-wing, among them anti-feminist Suzanne Venker, considered an affront to true, American machismo. He then launched into the requisite attack on Judge Jackson: “Listen, a Supreme Court Justice not being able to answer a question is bad enough, but now you have all these companies deciding that they want to ram a particular view down our throats.” While images of big, burly men holding little girls were shown, he asked Srulovicz why he decided to take a stand.

Srulovicz accused the companies of trying “to convince our kids” and that he wants to “put out messages that counter that to have positive impact on the conversation.” He complained about the loss of “diversity of thought.”

Srulovicz noted that the response to his activism has been positive in that it allows people to realize that others share their views.

Hegseth – ready for it – compared this sense of community to Trump supporters who were validated by the commentary of the “’See something, say something’ president."

Hegseth speculated that companies are going “woke” because (OMG) the next generation is “already woke” and that wokeness is “good for business.”

Srulovicz said that it’s more complicated and that if “you went back 10 years and I was able to tell you that we would have a Supreme Court Justice who can’t define a woman, you would say that’s impossible.”

He worked in the requisite anti-transgender attack: “If I were to tell you that we’re putting biological males in prison you’d say that’s not happening.”

He spoke of how people are immune to the “new normal” and until they “feel comfortable challenging that culture war, because we self-censor, that’s what these companies are doing, they’re looking ahead 10 years and saying we can affect culture.”

Hegseth summed it with another slam on Judge Jackson: “we have to stand up and be willing to say I may not be a biologist, but I know what a woman is and I know what a man is and it’s OK to say it.” He thanked Srulovicz “for standing up.”

Funny - Srulovicz complained about lack of thought diversity on a “news” network which promotes right wing propaganda and misinformation. If such diversity were allowed, Hegseth might have noted that there are no simple answers to the issue of gender. But Fox is all about providing simplicity and all you need to know is that Pete Hegseth knows about women, amiright?!

You can watch the pure propaganda, below, from the April 14th, 2022 Fox & Friends.