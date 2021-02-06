Fox News’ coverage of abortion not only represents a biased “pro-life” point of view, but it is a font of misinformation and propaganda. This tradition continued on last Sunday’s Fox & Friends, during which Pete Hegseth admitted that Fox News is clearly taking a side.

Hegseth informed us that the annual March for Life, this year, would, in part, be virtual. He noted that there is “a lineup of speakers defending the most basic human right, the right to life." He introduced his guest, Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life. He let the anti-abortion folks know he has their back when he profusely thanked her “so much for being here, thank you for what you do.”

Mancini explained how, because of Covid, this year’s march, unlike past years, was “small and prayerful.”

Hegseth wasted no time in pushing anti-abortion propaganda: “Considering you have an administration that is not friendly towards life at all and we’ve seen the reversal of the Mexico City Policy, the reversal of what’s called the Geneva Consensus, which is a document which promotes anti-abortion, pro-family policies worldwide, how do you approach the pro-life cause with this current administration?”

Mancini spoke of the need to be proactive and remarked, “Sadly, as you know, the Biden Harris administration, as you mentioned, Pete, has already rescinded what’s popularly known as the Mexico City Policy on the eve of the March for Life,” an action which she felt was “making a statement.”

Hegseth said “yup” as she “clarified” that the policy is “taxpayer funding for abortion overseas.” She added that 77% of Americans are opposed to funding abortion overseas (didn’t mention that this number comes from a Marist poll commissioned by the anti-abortion Catholic Knights of Columbus) and referenced Biden’s promise of unity while “doing something that defies what mainstream America is standing for.”

Hegseth’s concluding shoutout appeared to be the Fox News seal of approval: “Thank you, the fight continues for life regardless of the political winds of the moment, I know you’re committed to the cause and we appreciate that so much.”

WHAT YOU DIDN’T LEARN FROM FOX

The “Mexico City Policy” allowed the government to withhold funding to non-governmental organizations that provide abortions and/or abortion counseling and/or referrals. (Global Gag Rule) It is seen as a grave danger to women who, without access to abortion, will “put their lives at risk” in order to secure an abortion by an means necessary. The prohibition of funding affected those clinics which served HIV patients as well as those with other health issues.

The so-called “Geneva Consensus” is a position paper which condemns abortion and same sex marriage. The countries which joined the United States are those with dismal human rights records and a strong authoritarian government.

Fox News has always provided a public platform for the lies and propaganda of the anti-abortion movement. But their actual support was never publicly affirmed. In “appreciating” the efforts of the anti-abortion movement to roll back abortion rights and access for women world-wide, Pete Hegseth said the quiet part out loud.

You can watch it below, from the January 31, 2021 Fox & Friends..