Nothing sums up the world of Fox News 2021 better than the spate of emails we’ve received from viewers who thought they were writing to their favorite network.

As usual, names and other identifying information have been redacted to protect the ignorant. Spelling, grammar and punctuation have been left intact.

Here’s a sampling:

Received Feb. 1:

Subject: Viewing around the world

I think it's wonderful that you broadcast viewers from around the world, but apparently no one has shared with you that FOX NEWS and FOX BUSINESS NEWS is very popular in Nicaragua!

In Granada where I live, we view Fox through Cable Claro, As a faithful viewer I would like Fox to include Nicaragua in your broadcasts when telling your worldwide viewers all the wonderful places that Fox is so popular. Please consider that because in Nicaragua we love you!

Received March 10:

Subject: RUPERT MURDOCH'S COWARDNESS IN SUPPORT THE AMERICAN PUBLIC !!!!!

GREETINGS ,

WE THE VIEWER’S DEMAND THAT RUPERT MURDOCH STEP DOWN AND VACATE IT’S POSITION AS TO THE FOX NEWS NETWORK AS HE IS NOTHING MORE THAN “A TERRORIST WHO ONLY AMBITION ISNTO DESTROY “THE CONSTITUTION OF THEN UNITED STATES THROUGH HIS COWARDLY DECISIONS”. “WE THE PEOPLE WISH TO FOLLOW THROUGH WITH POSSIBLE “LEGAL SUIT” TOWARDS SUCH A “DEMON OF VILAGENCE AND HATRED TOWARD US “GOOD WILED CITIZEN’S OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INCLUDING HIS ATTEMPTS TO “DESTROY OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS AND PRIVILEDGES BY SIDING WITH THE “DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND CHINA” AS AN ONLY MEANS TO EXTINGUISH THE RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS OF THE GOOD WILLED AMERICAN CITIZEN’S WITH NO VALID EXCUSES AS TO THE FIRING OF ONE OF “LAST ONLY VOICES OF RIGHTEOUSNESS AND FREEDOM , LOU DOBBS !!!” WHICH IN AN UNPRECEDENTED CARELESS DEMISE MADE ONE EXCUSE AFTER ANOTHER THAN CONTINUED TO COUNTER ALL OF THEM AS FOR A REASON “OUR BRAVE ANCHOR WAS FIRED !!!” WE ARE FUCKING PISSED AT YOJR CURRENT “COWARDS ON YIOUR NETWORKS” AS WELL AS FOX’S NEWS FAILURE TO WARN THE CITIZEN’S OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA THAT THE CURRENT SITTING(MENTALLY ILL ) ILLEGAL PRESIDENT IS IN POSSESTION OF THE KEYS OF

THE “UNLEASHING THE “”NUCLEAR ARSENAL OF THE UNITED STATES of AMERICA” WITHOUT ANY REMORSE OR CONCERN” AS TO “WHAT THE FUCK HE IS DOING WHATSOEVER , AND RUPERT IS DOING NOT A FUCKING THING TO WARN THE VIEWERS OF FOX AS TO WHAT THE CATASTROPHIC END RESULT OF SUCH COULD BE … WE WILL FILE SUIT AGAINST THIS COWARD … JUSTY YOU MOTBHERFUCKERS STAY TUNED ,,, YOU FUCKING HAPLESS COWARDS !!!!

Received March 22:

Subject: Shannon Bream on March 22, 2021

I am writing this to let you know I think it is pretty sad on Shannon’s part when a guest is sickened by Kamala Harris’s laughing about the border and Shannon makes excuses for her. She shouldn’t be making excuses for when she don’t know because believe me Kamala Harris is the lowest of the low that anyone can get and EVERYBODY is sickened by her laughing.

Shannon should keep her excuses to herself.

Will not watch Fox anymore!!

QUIT MAKING EXCUSES FOR THE SCUMS OF THE EARTH

That is why the world is the way it is right now!!

Freaking stand up to these abhorrent people!

I thought Fox News was like that but according to Shannon Bream I was mistaken.

Received May 17:

Subject: Forced vaccine by doctors office or no job.

Hello my name is [redacted]. My wife went to reed med. center in new castle IN. To get documents signed for employment sense we have strong beliefs against the corona vaccine. We will not get it just like the previous vaccines for corona. My body has developed a natural immunity. I have never tested positive for corona. Now her doctor said she will just have to get the shot or no work. Wich means no food for my 3 small kids no power no gas no lights nothing then we will lose our home. Our address is [redacted] Indiana. My phone is [redacted]. Its unconstitutional. My body my choice.

Received September 10:

Subject: Biden whispering charge by Dinesh DeSouza

Is this true??

[The email links to a Rumble article titled, ‘Biden AVOIDS Reporters When Asked 'Is This Constitutional?’ After Creepily Whispering”]

And if anyone reading this blog knows Sandra Smith, you can pass along news of this admirer:

Received July 27:

Subject: Sandra smith fox News

Attention: my name is [redacted] and I must tell you I have fallen in love with sandra smith! Maybe you can tell her for me thanks [smiling emoji]

If Sandra or someone credibly seeming to represent her is interested, I’ll forward the email.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year's!

(Mailbox photo by Mathyas Kurmann on Unsplash)