Dear Readers,

Although I wish I were chilling at the beach, even better is the fact I have family in town for the first time in two years and more on the way this week. In order to have maximum time with them, I am going to step away from the blog until next Monday.

It's been a long, hard year for me and my family and I need to take a breather from this blog. I plan to continue posting at Crooks and Liars as usual (Tuesday through Saturday).

Hope to "see" everybody next Monday.

Photo by Chen Mizrach on Unsplash