Apparently, promising the uber-wealthy he’ll keep their taxes low goes a very long way with Johnson.

Woody Johnson visited the Jesse Watters Primetime show Monday to talk up Donald Trump’s big Palm Beach fundraiser over the weekend and to make it look like he’s raising more money than President Joe Biden.

“It was unbelievable,” Johnson said of the fundraiser. “I’ve been going to these things since Reagan. I’ve never seen anything like it. Everybody’s back.” He boasted that the $59 million raised was twice what Biden raised at his fundraiser with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Not mentioned? That, unlike Biden’s fundraiser, many of Trump’s donors maxed out that night, though The Washington Post points out they could still donate to third-party groups supporting him. The Post also reported that the Trump campaign is aware it is far behind Biden’s fundraising and is working to close the gap. This being Trump, that means a big PR effort about his success.

That seems to have been the point of Johnson’s appearance on Fox Monday night. And, of course, host Jesse Watters was there to help!

The Daily Beast pointed out that Johnson was rewarded for his 2016 financial support with an ambassadorship to the U.K. once Trump took office. Maybe Johnson is looking for another plum appointment.

Johnson said the other billionaires at the dinner were “very appreciative of what Trump and his family are giving up to do this, to save America and make America great again,” he gushed. “These people are fired up.” Surely at least part of what fired up that appreciation is the fact that Trump reportedly promised to extend the 2017 tax cuts. Those tax cuts vastly benefitted the super wealthy, eroded the U.S. tax revenue base and failed to deliver the promised economic benefits, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported. Predictably, Watters did not mention that.

Johnson also claimed that small and medium-sized donors donated a “huge, huge 50 million.”

Watters agreed that was “pretty good and blows away the Biden record, not even close.”

Actually, it’s Biden doing the blowing away, at least so far. The Post reported that the Trump campaign and the RNC said they raised more than $65.6 million in March, ending the month with about $93 million. But Biden raised more than $90 million in March, ending the month with $192 million in cash on hand.

Johnson said Trump gave one of his best speeches, that he described how he’s going to deal with “the dire straits of the country” and that “the world will be a safer and better place” with Trump back in office. He’ll be “even better, a lot better,” if he takes office again “because he really knows what he’s doing now,” Johnson claimed.

Then he painted a picture of the guy who boasted about grabbing women by the p***y that is unfamiliar to the rest of us. Johnson said about Trump, “he’s extremely compassionate. People don’t know that. He’s extremely funny. I think people are starting to appreciate his sense of humor.”

“And he just impressed all of us once again, and I think the overwhelming thought was that this is just the beginning for us, and everybody in the room was ready to step up hard,” he added.

Before closing, Johnson promised that Jets quarterback, anti-vaxxer, one-time RFK Jr. VP prospect and conspiracy-theorist Aaron Rodgers is “back 100%,” and a “great leader.”

You can watch either a very duped billionaire and/or a very selfish one below, from the April 8, 2024 Jesse Watters Primetime.