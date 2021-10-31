New Jersey’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Cittarelli, had a friendly chat with Fox News host Neil Cavuto today for a get out the vote effort for the election on Tuesday.

Cavuto opened with a softball: “How are you feeling?”

“Feeling real good,” Cittarelli said. “I mean the energy’s been great up and down the state. Our rallies have been well attended, we’re right where we need to be to carve out a win on election day.” Actually, Cittarelli is trailing by 9 points, according to a poll on Thursday.

Cavuto mentioned that incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy has been tying Cittarelli to Donald Trump. “How have you answered that?” Cavuto “asked.”

Cittarelli replied that it was “a distraction from Murphy’s failed record, and make no mistake he has failed New Jersey.” Cittarelli went on to claim that New Jersey leads the nation in nursing home deaths because Murphy “forced nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients.”

Cittarelli also claimed New Jersey has the highest property taxes and that it is “considered the worst state in the country in which to do business.” He also said that Murphy has “ruined the labor markets” and given New Jersey “one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, yet everywhere you go there’s a help wanted sign in the store window of mom and pop shops.”

FACT CHECKS: New Jersey has one of the lowest rates of nursing home deaths from COVID-19. New Jersey is tied with New York, but behind California and Nevada in highest unemployment rates. And CNBC rated the state as the 26th best for doing business, which is far from the worst.

Cavuto said, “So when Governor Murphy says if taxes are your big issue, maybe you know, you really shouldn’t be in New Jersey what did you think of that?”

“He poked his finger right in the eyes of New Jerseyans who are the most overtaxed people in the nation. Nobody pays more taxes than New Jerseyans.”

Actually, people in six states, including New York, pay more in taxes.

Meanwhile, Cavuto never asked about Cittarelli’s voter suppression plan.

You can watch it below, from the October 30, 2021 Cavuto Live.