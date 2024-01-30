Nikki Haley blamed President Biden for the deaths of three U.S. troops killed in Jordan and she demanded that Biden attack Iran in retaliation.

"My husband's deployed,” the Republican presidential candidate said. “We expect America to protect them, and Joe Biden didn't protect those soldiers. And if this isn't a wake-up call, that we've got to get out of this chaos in America and we've got to start focusing, this is it, because you're just going to see Iran escalate. It's only going to get worse from here."

Haley continued, "The second Biden lifted the sanctions - the worst thing he ever did because he fueled Hamas - he fueled Houthis, he fueled Hezbollah, and Iran was the better for it.”

Then, after blaming Biden, she started the drumbeat for what could turn into World War III.

“So, we first need to get those sanctions back on Iran the way we should,” she said. “China's giving them billions, we've got to stop that. The second thing is take out those centers that are allowing those missiles to hit. Take out the drone areas in Iraq and Syria that's allowing this to happen."

Haley did not advocate for bombing Iran per se but she did call for the kind of provocative action that could spur more conflict. “We don’t need to go and hit Iran hard, you need to hit them smart. Take out a couple of the IRGC members making these decisions," she said. Iran cares about losing “their money and if they lose their leadership.”

Brian Kilmeade sounded a bit skeptical. "So even though a proxy force reportedly used the drone that killed our people, and even though it's a proxy force the Houthi rebels that are targeting our ships and our allies’ ships, you're saying now's the time to hit Iran?" he asked.

"Now's the time to hit their leaders. It's different,” Haley said. “Don't go and bomb the country."

"The infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, you start with that first, you do the sanctions, and you take out a couple of their leaders. … You figure out where they are. Our special operations can do that, and then you take them out."

CNN reported yesterday that while the U.S. considers Iran ultimately responsible for the attacks, “there are no indications yet that Iran explicitly directed the deadly attack on Sunday or intended it as a deliberate escalation against the US, multiple sources told CNN. The Iranian government has also denied being involved.”

You can watch the warmongering below, from the January 30, 2024 Fox & Friends.