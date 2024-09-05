Because of course she did.

After two U.S. Marines were attacked in Turkey on Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace took to Fox News to exploit the tragedy for the sake of her partisan politics.

MACE: When you have weakness in the White House and the vice presidency, as we do today, this is the result of that behavior. This is the same result that we see on Ivy League college campuses where we have weakness in both the president and vice president. I hope that we will use the power of the pen and appropriations and authorizations to tell Turkey to send a strong message either not one more dime, not one more F-16, not one more jet, not lethal or non-lethal aid until they respect the United States of America. And if Turkey wants it, we don't have it.

Mace, a rape victim who claims she supports Donald Trump because he will protect women, used the moment to give a pitch for her favorite boaster of sexual assault and adjudged sexual predator:

MACE: We need to show strength, and the only way we can do that is to re-elect Donald Trump and put him back in the White House where the United States will be respected and where our enemies and adversaries will fear us.

FACT CHECK: A Pew Research Center poll showed 31 of 34 nations had a higher or equal confidence rating in President Biden than former President Trump.

Then Mace did her best to weaken the country, via smears and divisiveness. She said about the anti-Israel protests, "This is Kamala Harris's America. This is the Hamas wing of the Democrat party."

She “quipped,” "If you Google Kamala Harris and Turkey, all you're going to get is her Thanksgiving recipe, OK? This is not someone who is taken seriously."

Mace then pretended Donald Trump is a harder worker than President Joe Biden. She sneered that Harris "supports Joe Biden who has been at the beach for 40% of his presidency. He's been at the beach all weekend and has the nerve to criticize Bibi Netanyahu for not working. … This is nothing but gaslighting, it's hypocrisy. … This is insanity."

FACT CHECK: That last attack from Mace was either ignorant or dishonest. The Washington Post reported in May, 2023 that “Both Trump and Biden spent all or part of at least 250 days at their own properties or on vacation in the first 853 days of their presidencies — that is, through May 22, 2019 or May 22, 2023.”

FACT CHECK: Mace also left out an important difference Biden and Trump. As The Post explained, Trump’s 250 days out of the White House were spent in full or in part at properties he owned with clubs and facilities where he interacted with customers for his private business. “Trump’s trips out of the White House were generally to places where his presence was a direct asset to his business and therefore his personal income. His interactions with club members and their guests were linked to various efforts to influence public policy,” The Post noted.

FACT CHECK: As Vanity Fair reported in 2019, Donald Trump was notoriously lazy during his time in the White House. "Despite efforts to project a manly ardor, the current leader of the free world spends most of his free time tweeting, calling friends, and watching Fox News. ... According to the testimony of numerous West Wing staffers, he struggles to focus in meetings, largely ignores intelligence briefings, and tunes out policy minutiae," the publication said.

You can watch Mace dissemble below, from the September 3, 2024 Your World.