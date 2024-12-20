Neil Cavuto left Fox after 28 years yesterday. I watched his shows for 16.5 of those years.

Neil Cavuto had been offered a contract extension “but at a lower salary and he declined,” CNN reported.

Cavuto was one of the few Fox hosts, if not the only one, who had dared to call out Donald Trump's lies and hit back at his attacks. So it was no surprise that Trump responded to Cavuto's departure with just the kind of gracelessness you’d expect. Trump posted on Truth Social, "GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA! Neil Cavuto, the Lowest Rated Anchor on Fox, by far, is leaving-Should have happened a long time ago!" CNN noted.

But others, such as Bob Cusack of The Hill and Geraldo Rivera showed class. CNN quoted Cusack telling Cavuto, “I’ve always appreciated you. You call balls and strikes. You’re not a yes man.” Geraldo Rivera tweeted that Cavuto is “Fair and balanced for real. Neil never chickened out." He called him "a truth teller."

There have been plenty of posts from me about Cavuto over these years of watching Your World and Cavuto Live. I disagree with his conservative economic views, but I appreciated his fact checks and criticisms of Trump during his first term. I had many disagreements over issues and guests, but Cavuto was better than other Fox anchors and his show better than other Fox shows.

I wish him the best.

In case you missed it, Cavuto’s sign off is below, from the December 19, 2024 Your World.