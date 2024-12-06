You probably won’t be surprised to learn there’s some unethical behavior in former Fox News contributor Monica Crowley’s past, too.

Monica Crowley, who served during Donald Trump’s first term, has now been chosen for a top PR spot in the Department of State in Trump’s next administration.

From The Hill:

Trump announced Crowley’s nomination for “Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State, and Chief of Protocol,” a position he said will oversee major U.S.-hosted events including America’s 250th Independence Day anniversary in 2026; the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Although Crowley was also a political and foreign affairs analyst at Fox News, she may be best known for the many, many examples of plagiarism found in her 2012 book. She was also found to have plagiarized in a 1999 column in The Wall Street Journal.

According to Vanity Fair, Crowley is Trump’s 12th Fox News pick.

Crowley distinguished herself at Fox with outrageous conspiracy theories and bigotry, such as suggesting the DNC protected Keith Ellison, the then-candidate for Minnesota attorney general, from allegations of abuse because he’s a Black Muslim. (Ellison is now in office.)

From my January 7, 2017 post after Crowley was picked to be deputy national security adviser for strategic communications in Trump’s first term:

Crowley has long had a rather - er, interesting - relationship with facts. We have caught her many times promoting wacky conspiracy theories on Fox. Watch one of our favorites below, in which Crowley accused CBS’ Bob Schieffer of offering secretly-coded campaign suggestions to Obama advisor David Axelrod, from a 2010 appearance on The O’Reilly Factor.

(From Ellen: Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor) has a great compilation of other Crowley lowlights.)

(Crowley image via screen grab, from a 2016 appearance in which she promoted the conspiracy theory that the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich was a Clinton hit job)