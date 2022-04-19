Jesse Watters thinks it’s all good because they’re now married.

Researcher Juliet Jeske (who has appropriated our motto) caught the admission on The Five last week:

WATTERS: When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did – I let the air out of her tires. She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, “Hey, you need a lift?” She hopped right into the car.

[…]

She doesn’t know this story. Now she does.

[…]

It has a happy ending.

Watters “forgot” to mention that he was already married at the time.

In 2018, I posted about how Watters, “who lectures black people about single mothers – just broke up his own family over an affair he’s having with a young co-worker.” I provided deets from the NY Daily News.

The network’s prominent host Jesse Watters — who dined on Monday with President Trump — is in the midst of divorce due to an affair with a 25-year-old associate producer.

Watters’ wife, Noelle Watters, filed for divorce in October. The couple has twin girls.

Sources said the 39-year-old host informed the network of his adulterous relationship with Emma DiGiovine shortly after Noelle filed divorce papers.

I also included this:

Watters’ own bad behavior has not stopped him from lecturing others about marriage and wedlock. In 2014, he caused a bit of an uproar when he called single women “Beyoncé voters” who “depend on government, because they’re not depending on their husbands.”

In 2013, in an insulting ambush of African American Congressman Charles Rangel, Watters suggested that a lack of fathers in the home has turned young African American men into murderers.

WATTERS: [R]ight now, I believe, 73% of black children are born out of wedlock. It’s not the government’s fault that that’s happening. It’s not the white man’s fault that that’s happening. Is it? …White people have access to guns, too, and they’re not killing people at the same rate as black teens are. …My only point is that young, black men are ten times more likely to commit homicides than whites and Hispanic men combined.

But hey, those are black people. I’ll bet Watters has a thousand excuses for why those statistics should not apply to him, his daughters and their now-single mother.

You can watch Watters boast about his stalker tactics below, from the April 11, 2022 The Five. Underneath, you can watch him scold then-Rep. Rangel about family values, from the July 24, 2013 The O’Reilly Factor.

(H/T reader John M.)