Mark Meadows is the latest high-ranking White House official to refuse to denounce QAnon, claim ignorance about a group the FBI considers a terror threat and show no interest in learning more about it.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday today, Meadows claimed to know nothing about QAnon – even as he also said he had previously done a Google search about it.

Near the end of the interview, host Chris Wallace asked Meadows about Donald Trump’s embrace of the group, apparently because the group likes him.

WALLACE: You can end this controversy right now. Does the president disavow, does he condemn QAnon?

MEADOWS: Well, listen, we -- we don't even know what it is. I can tell you you've spent more time talking on it, Chris, than we have in the White House. I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top 20, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon that I had to actually Google to figure out what it is.

It's not a central part of what the president is talking about. I don't even know anything about it. I don't even know if it's credible.

Anyone truly looking out for the country would have expressed an interest in learning more about a terror group he supposedly knew nothing about.

But not Meadows! He changed the subject to attack Wallace and the Russia investigation and later, Antifa.

WALLACE: It's not my first question. It's my last question.

MEADOWS: But it is your question, that you're bringing it up and it's ridiculous. If we want to talk about conspiracy, let's get back to talking about how the FBI and others within the FBI spied on the Trump campaign. I'll be glad to speak about that.

[…]

WALLACE: The point is, it's a hate group. It's a group that has -- is called by the FBI a domestic --

[...]

WALLACE: -- the FBI, domestic terror threat. Why --

MEADOWS: If it's a hate group, I can tell you that this president is not for hate. So, I can tell you that if it's a hate group, it's there, let's look at domestic terrorism and look at Antifa and a number of other areas, and quit spending time on something that 81 percent of Republicans don't even know what you're talking about.

Mike Pence used quite similar tactics on Friday, which I wrote about for Crooks and Liars. He similarly played dumb, refused to denounce QAnon, showed no interest in learning more about a terror group he supposedly knew nothing about, then changed the subject to attack Democrats.

You can watch Meadows demonstrate he cares more about protecting Trump than protecting America below, from the August 23, 2020 Fox News Sunday.