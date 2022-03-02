Fox News host Mark Levin publicly complained about colleagues Dana Perino, Karl Rove and Bill Hemmer yesterday. But maybe he just wants to be invited on their shows.

Media Matters caught Levin making these remarks on the air, during his radio show yesterday:

LEVIN: That’s the Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino show [America’s Newsroom]. You know I’ve never been invited on that show, Mister Producer?

You want to know why? Dana hates me. Yeah, it’s true.

Luckily, you’re not on-air, but it, but she -- she doesn't like me. She's a Bush-y, and I'm not. She's a Rove-ite, and I'm not. So, they take these things very personally, I think.

Bill Hemmer has called me in the past. He’s actually a very nice guy if you want to know the truth.

I’m sorry, I don’t care for Karl Rove. There he is in Texas, you know, fighting for the RINOs right now. He was supposed to be part of the group that was going to fight tooth and nail and defeat these efforts of gerrymandering that would blow out the Republicans, and he's utterly failed. He’s failed at most of what he does. Bush almost lost 2000, but for the Supreme Court and litigation that took place --- legitimately -- but wasn’t exactly a landslide.

And so, I raise these things. I'm critical of these things, so I'm just not part of the social circle, which is true.

You can listen to Levin’s MAGA melancholy below, from the March 1, 2022 The Mark Levin Show, via Media Matters.

(Levin image via screen grab)