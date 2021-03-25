Eric Spinato, a top producer at Fox Business Network, mostly for Maria Bartiromo died of COVID over the weekend, at age 52. But in her on-air remembrance, COVID-misinformer Bartiromo kept Spinato’s cause of death a secret.

From CNN:

Eric Spinato, the head booker and senior story editor for the Fox Business Network, died over the weekend, the network said Monday.

Spinato's brother, Dean, wrote on social media that the cause of death had been the coronavirus.

…

Spinato worked at Fox for nearly 20 years. He joined the network in 1998, before briefly leaving in 2004 to work at CNN and MSNBC. He returned to Fox in 2007 and worked at the company ever since, working primarily with Maria Bartiromo.

If Spinato’s brother reported the cause of death on social media, clearly the family is not trying to keep it private. But Deadline got hold of the Fox memo to staffers about Spinato’s death and there was no mention of it. The memo did call Spinato “an immensely gifted and aggressive booker and was renowned for booking the innumerable ‘gets’ we’ve seen on both FNC and FBN over the years.”

I don’t mean any disrespect to Mr. Spinato but I certainly hope he was not responsible for the booking of an animal rights activist who posed as the CEO of one of the country’s largest pork processors and duped Bartiromo throughout a six-minute interview.

I do mean disrespect to the shockingly gullible Bartiromo who, despite Spinato’s talents, is reportedly unable to get real CEOs to appear on her show these days. It’s not clear if that incident is part of the reason but it couldn’t have helped.

Another reason might be because, along with Big Lies about the 2020 presidential election, Bartiromo has promoted crackpot COVID misinformation.

Eric Boehlert has a good rundown:

Fifty-two weeks ago, as the United States entered the grips of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo hosted a panel discussion that touted the idea of everyone in the country quickly becoming infected with the deadly disease in order to move the nation through the crisis. The anti-social distancing rhetoric on the March 20 program last year stressed that too many jobs were being lost to the shutdown.

"If you have everybody who has coronavirus, maybe it's less of a threat, because the immunity goes up," Bartiromo declared. "The herd immunity strategy. Move in herds, and everybody gets it."

Experts have said that if the U.S. had adopted the reckless herd mentality, 1.5 million Americans would have died. But irresponsible misinformation has been a Bartiromo trademark since the onset of the deadly pandemic. Working hard to confuse Fox viewers about the threats of the virus, Bartiromo has lied about its origins for over a year, insisting the allegedly man-made virus came from an research laboratory in Wuhan, China, was purposely released by the Communist government, which covered it up, and effectively interfered with Trump's re-election.

Sadly, Mr. Spinato’s death does not seem to have changed Fox’s rhetoric about the pandemic. On Tuesday, for example, Sen. Rand Paul got a mostly friendly platform to claim there’s not enough evidence to compel people to still wear face masks. Yet Lachlan Murdoch is not re-opening the company until “at least September 7.”

Bartiromo also kept mum about Spinato’s cause of death in her eulogy. She sent her love to his family but we don’t know if any of them were infected, too, or spared.

You can watch that eulogy below, from FBN’s March 23, 2021 Mornings with Maria.