Bartiromo suggested Beyoncé showed up to speak at Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston to give a fake endorsement.

Bartiromo made her nonsensical comments yesterday during a discussion with Fox News contributor Liz Peek. Media Matters caught the remarks. First, Bartiromo suggested the Harris campaign lied about Beyoncé's appearance in order to get a crowd:

BARTIROMO: Real controversy at the Kamala Harris rally in Houston. Attendees were outraged after Beyoncé comes and she doesn't even perform; she gets at the podium, she speaks about abortion for a few minutes. Several media outlets reported Beyoncé was expected to perform. Trump advisor Tim Murtaugh accused the Harris campaign of lying to build a crowd. More than 30,000 people attended the rally and then what did they get? They didn't get Beyoncé singing. She didn't sing.

The reports I saw said Beyoncé would appear at the rally, not that she would perform.

It's not an easy or quick thing to set up a concert, even if it’s only one song. There’s quite a bit of logistics involved. It’s not like Beyoncé was already on tour with a list of songs rehearsed and a group of musicians at the ready. So Beyoncé and the Harris campaign may not have been able to get it all done for her to sing on relatively short notice. Still, I can understand the fans’ disappointment.

But I doubt that was really Bartiromo’s concern. Her concern was to smear Queen Bey and the endorsement of Kamala Harris. Fox News contributor Liz Peek was there to help!

Peek gave validity to Murtaugh's claim by referring to an erroneous TMZ report that Beyoncé was going to sing at the Democratic National Convention. Peek said the Harris campaign dishonestly leaked that because “they were so freaked out that people might not stick around” for Kamala Harris to speak.

Guest Scott Martin suggested that maybe the Harris campaign didn’t want to pay Beyoncé and that’s why she didn’t sing. But he also suggested that Beyoncé would have given the campaign a discount so that people would “be happy when they leave. Now everybody leaves mad.”

BARTIROMO: Yeah, that's why I'm questioning whether or not Beyoncé is actually supporting Kamala.

MARTIN: Bingo.

BARTIROMO: OK? I don't know.

MARTIN: How hard is it to sing?

BARTIROMO: I'm not sure about it. I'm not buying it, OK?

Bartiromo cited as “evidence” the fact that “all the stars” sang at Obama rallies. Nobody pointed out that then-candidate Barack Obama became a candidate for president more than a year and a half before he became the official Democratic nominee and would have had plenty of time to plan such an event. Kamala Harris was not even beginning to start planning a campaign until a little more than three months ago, when President Joe Biden decided not to run again. She has only been the official nominee since August 6. I think Harris probably had a lot of other items on her plate to deal with other than arranging for to Beyoncé perform.

As for Queen Bey, who has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates, anyone who watched her speech could see it came from her heart. In fact, she has it on her website. Last year, she gifted Harris and her husband two tickets to her 2023 tour, valued at $1,655.92. Also, as CNN reported, "Beyoncé all but gave her endorsement to Harris months ago, giving her permission to use her song “Freedom” as her official campaign anthem, CNN first reported in July. Beyoncé, who is known for maintaining strict clearance guidelines around her music, gave quick approval to the Harris campaign to use the anthem, which has been the backdrop for Harris ads and when she was onstage at the Democratic National Convention. Harris first walked out to “Freedom” at her first official stop at her campaign headquarters, two days after she launched her presidential campaign."

None of that is the behavior of someone who doesn’t truly support Kamala Harris.

Bartiromo probably wishes Beyoncé doesn’t really support Harris. But hey, MAGA-Maria, you and your beloved p***y grabber will probably always have Tony Hinchcliffe.

Bartiromo made her malicious, dishonest and ridiculous comments on Fox Business’ October 28, 2024 Mornings with Maria Bartiromo. Fox describes her show as follows: “Mornings with Maria" features anchor Maria Bartiromo alongside a roundtable of rotating industry titans and economic experts discussing the major news and themes driving the business day and the market moves.”

You can watch Bartirom do nothing that fits that description below, via Media Matters.