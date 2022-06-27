Martha MacCallum not only helped Sen. Lindsey Graham celebrate going “back to before 1973” with the reversal of Roe v. Wade, she also erased Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s lies during his confirmation process.

MacCallum fell over herself saluting Graham (R-SC) and the conservative victory that turned back 50 years of women's rights.

MACCALLUM: [The reversal] was called by one columnist the greatest victory in the history of the conservative movement. It's certainly something that you have worked for, for a very long time, Senator.

That was the opening for Graham’s victory lap about taking us back to the 70s:

GRAHAM: Now, what this court has done is taken us back to pre-1973 where each state can decide through their elected officials when life begins and how to treat -- treat life. And this is a huge victory for the pro-life movement.



President Trump deserves a lion share of credit here. He fought like a tiger to put three constitutional conservative judges on the court. He stood behind Kavanaugh.



And all of us who've been working for the last 50 years to get this right, to have a constitutional reset, Friday was a glorious day.



MACCALLUM: Yeah, I think of you fighting like a tiger, as you say, over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination process, which you thought had gone to, you know, I think you used the word disgusting --



GRAHAM: Yeah.



MACCALLUM: -- places in terms of what happened there.



So, what's it like for you personally, Senator, as you look at this? And we -- I think we have a video of you giving that speech. You sort of grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat.

Somehow MacCallum, whom Fox insists embodies the “ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism,” failed to note that Kavanaugh went to great lengths to present himself as someone who would not vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

ABC News notes how Kavanaugh misrepresented himself to the Senate during his confirmation hearing:

"As a general proposition I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade," Kavanaugh told senators.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.: "What would you say your position is today on a woman's right to choose?"

"As a judge it is an important precedent of the Supreme Court," he replied. "By 'it,' I mean Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, been affirmed many times. Casey is precedent on precedent."

Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin say Kavanaugh similarly misled them in their private meetings. Now, it was obvious to me and a lot of others, including Graham, that Kavanaugh’s words were not to be trusted. But that doesn’t make his duplicity any less despicable. Nor the fact that Graham had just tacitly acknowledged he was just fine with it.

Unless you’re Martha MacCallum. She not only failed to note that Graham was giving away that he knew Kavanaugh had dissembled but also that he didn’t care. Instead, MacCallum let Graham go on a rant demonizing Democrats:

GRAHAM: You know, when Roe came out, we didn't burn down the Capitol, as conservatives. We didn't go to liberal justices' homes and try to intimidate them.



The radical left are constitutional anarchists. They are literally trying to change the country from top to bottom. They want to pack the court because they don't like this decision. They want to abolish the Electoral College so California and New York can pick the president in perpetuity.



At the end of the day, they want to federalize elections, take it away from the states, to make sure you have ballot harvesting and do away voter IDs.

So, these constitutional anarchist -- here's my advice to you. Quit trying to burn down America and work like we did in the fields. Elect people who agree with you at the ballot box.

Remind me again which party tried to overturn the 2020 election and has nominated more than 100 election liars in 2022? MacCallum certainly seems to have forgotten. She failed to utter a single word of challenge to Graham.

After some back and forth about the possibility that Roe would galvanize Democrats in the midterms, MacCallum closed with a parting shot at President Biden.

MACCALLUM: I want to end on this note because I know that this is something that you feel personally very passionate about, with regard to life. You have fought for heart beat laws and pain laws throughout the course of your career. You spent a lot of time in the Senate, and so did now President Joe Biden.



He's evolved dramatically. When I think about the things he said on Friday about what a somber day Friday was, and then I want to hear -- I want to play for everyone what he said in 2006 about this issue. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D-DE), THEN-U.S. SENATOR: I do not view abortion as a choice and a right. I think it's always a tragedy.



And I think that it should be rare and safe, and I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions. And you ought to be able to have a common ground and consensus to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Where did that Joe Biden go, Senator?

Actually, those old remarks seem pretty consistent with the current President Joe Biden. He was not saying there should be a legal limit on abortions, he was advocating working toward making them unnecessary.

You’d think an “ultimate journalist” would have known that.

But we know that MacCallum’s ultimate goal, if not her only one, is to propagandize as much as she can get away with and still call herself a journalist. So after pretending to have asked a legit question, she sat back for a final barrage of anti-Democratic rhetoric from Graham:

GRAHAM: The radicalization of Joe Biden, the guy that ran and the guy we actually have as president are two different people. He ran as a centrist. He's governing in the most radical way in any president maybe in modern history.



What happened is the radical left has taken over the Democratic Party. And he is going where they're taking him.



What do they want to do in light of this opinion? They want to change the makeup of the court, to pack it with additional judges so it will become liberal, not conservative.



What do they want to do when it comes to elections? They want to federalize elections, take the power away from the states, institute ballot harvesting, and doing away with voter IDs. They want to make D.C. and Puerto Rico a state.



At the end of the day, their constitutional anarchists are in charge of the Democratic Party.

You can watch MacCallum play a journalist on TV below, from the June 26, 2022 Fox News Sunday.