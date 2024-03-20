Sean Hannity and Fox News are spreading Russian lies about Biden “corruption,” Rudy Giuliani’s former associate testified to Congress today.

Lev Parnas, you may recall, worked closely with Rudy Giuliani to hunt for damaging information on Joe Biden in 2018 and 2019, in order to help Donald Trump win the 2020 election. Parnas went to prison for unrelated reasons. He has since said he regrets his alliance with Giuliani and Trump and has become a critic of the Republicans’ efforts to impeach President Joe Biden.

Today, as I wrote for Crooks and Liars, Parnas blasted the so-called inquiry, right in his opening statement: “I found precisely zero evidence of the Bidens' corruption in Ukraine,” he said. “The only information ever pushed on the Bidens in Ukraine has come from one source and one source only, Russia and Russian agents.” He went on to say that “Everyone involved" in the accusations of corruption "knew they were sharing lies,” which he knew because he was “designated the point person in every matter they pursued.”

Then, after specifically calling out Rep. Pete Sessions, former Rep. Devin Nunes and Sen. Ron Johnson as culprits, Parnas said, “The same goes for John Solomon, Sean Hannity, and media personnel, particularly at Fox News, who used this narrative to manipulate the public ahead of the 2020 elections.”

You can watch Parnas’ opening remarks to the House Oversight Committee today at Crooks and Liars.

(Hannity image via Crooks and Liars screen grab)