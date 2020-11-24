Laura Ingraham acknowledged that Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021. But don’t expect a moment of respect for our 46th president or for his presidency.

INGRAHAM: In what was perhaps the most consequential tweet sent since Election Day, President Trump gave the go-ahead for the transition. You see it there. And as unpleasant and disappointing as these past three weeks have been to so many of us, as much as we wish things were different, this is where things stand tonight.

Now, legal challenges continue in a number of states. Serious questions about vote counting, poll watcher access are outstanding. But unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly, an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th.

Now, to say this does not mean I don’t think that this election was rife with problems and potential fraud. And to say this does not constitute being a sellout to the conservative populist movement that I’ve been fighting for, for I don’t know, 25 years. And it does not mean that I disagree at all with the president’s right and obligation to pursue all legitimate, legal challenges to this outcome.

To say this constitutes living in reality. And if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I’d be lying to you.

Now, you have known me for a long time now. And you know me long enough to know that I will not lie to you or simply tell you what you want to hear. But what I will tell you tonight is that even amidst an election lost, there is an enormous amount for us to be hopeful about. Even optimistic.

And how things are handled going forward is going to have a huge impact on the Republicans ability to stop Biden’s most egregious moves. And thus, these next moves are critical to the future of the country.

And thanks to President Trump, we have seen the amazing results that are possible with his America First agenda.

After slobbering over Trump’s record and predicting that Biden’s administration is “basically going to look like a rerun of the series canceled four years ago, except this time without its popular leading man … but worse,” Ingraham ran through the Biden horrors to come. Then she focused on GOP TV’s next project, which is probably the reason Ingraham is ready to move on.

INGRAHAM: But some of this nonsense can be stopped if Republicans hold the Senate. Now, that means the political capital President Trump spends from now until January 5th, the day of the Georgia runoffs, should be spent convincing the people of Georgia to hold the line.

…

Now President Trump can help deliver those victories, no doubt about it. And I expect and I hope that in the coming days, the president will announce a series of rallies across Georgia where he celebrates his huge number of successes of the past four years and explains why sending two far-left radicals to the Senate is only going to embolden the worst instincts of the Democrat Party.

Now winning those two seats will be a great way to embolden the Republican resistance across America and send a very clear message that Biden and his team have zero mandate to pull our country to the hard left. This is the time for the president to remind all Americans that we will save this country, even with the current setback.

Ingraham also worked a little psychology on Trump to try to get him to stop whining about the “rigged election” – claiming that’s what Democrats want him to do, then stroking his insatiable ego:

INGRAHAM: Believe me, I think the Democrats are hoping or betting that President Trump rails on about how the election was rigged and so forth. I don’t think there’s a need for him to keep re-litigating that in the court of public opinion. Because a huge percentage of Americans already believe that.

Trump remains the most compelling voice in American politics. And this Thanksgiving, we should all be incredibly grateful for his service to our country and his sacrifices for this country.

I don’t expect the Biden presidency to be a rerun of Obama. Among other reasons, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, which I didn’t hear Ingraham mention in her litany of Trump glories. But there’s every reason to expect Fox News will be like a rerun, only worse, minus the birtherism and “secret Muslim” memes.

You can watch it begin below, from the November 23, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.