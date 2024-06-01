Laura Ingraham pushed what she knew were lies about the 2020 election in order to keep Donald Trump in office. Now she’s spinning Trump's felony convictions by accusing Democrats of refusing to ever give up power.

Believe it or not, I used to sort of enjoy watching Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show. Not her politics or her bigotry but the fact that she not infrequently hosted people she disagreed with.

That all seemed to change when President P***y Grabber moved into the White House.

Now, Ingraham only seems to care about ramming her right-wing politics and her right-wing politicians down the throats of Americans, ignoring the fact that they don’t want it. The Dominion defamation case outed her as having pushed what she knew were lies about the “stolen” election.

So I guess none of us should be surprised by her accusation/projection that Donald Trump’s 34 felony convictions are some kind of Democratic plot to illegally hold on to power.

This was how Ingraham opened her show last night, not long after her beloved had been convicted of all 34 felonies for trying to hide from voters his extramarital affair with a porn star by paying her hush money fraudulently accounted for as legal fees:

INGRAHAM: I guess we all need to shop at Banana Republic from now on because that's what it feels like. Yeah, a banana republic. I wish there was something to laugh about. But there's not. This is a disgraceful day for the United States, a day that America may never recover from.

Yeah, the jury convicted Trump on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. We'll break that all down for you. But from the beginning this case should never have been brought. This judge should never have been allowed to sit on the case. These charges should have been dismissed when the first motion was filed by the defense. The jury instructions were fatally flawed, they were farcical. And you don't have to be a former law clerk to know that this was all a travesty.

And all along [District Attorney] Bragg's case was just an extension of the otherwise doomed Biden campaign. This is a humiliating day for the country that we all love. It makes us look like a joke to the rest of the world. Is this what they meant by the American way? Democrats have shown us who they really are. They don't intend to give up power, not ever. And funny - that's what they like to accuse Trump of. And if this lawfare is rewarded in November, it will mean that never again will you have a real choice in the presidential election. You will maybe be able to choose between two candidates with minor disagreements on the big issues but you'll never again be able to elect someone who makes fundamental changes again, not at our border, not with these wars in places like Ukraine, and not in our economic policy.

Think about this. Donald Trump gave up fame, fortune and a very comfortable life to try to save America from the forces that are trying to tear it down right now.

FACT CHECK: Donald Trump gave up nothing to be president. He used his time in the White House to line his pockets with foreign money – and he didn’t even have to let national security interrupt his tweeting and TV-watching!

More to the point, the New York conviction is only part of Trump’s blatantly unethical, unsavory and all-around despicable behavior. He was found by another jury, in another legal case, presided over by another judge to have sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. He was found by yet another judge to have defrauded New Yorkers to the tune of $355 million. And if none of that tells you that Trump is exactly the kind of guy who would have committed the crimes he was just convicted of, you may recall that Trump reportedly expressed approval of the “Hang Mike Pence” chants from the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Ingraham continued by issuing what sounded to me like a threat:

INGRAHAM: And if they can do this to someone like Donald Trump, with his means, it will be very difficult to ever turn this around. At least he has the money and the resources right now to fight the cases that are being brought against him, including this and the appeals that will follow, but most people will never get this far.

So, are we going to establish a precedent where the president can put his political opponent in jail? Because if they can do this now, this will I promise you this will be the new normal. The Democrats are showing you what real power is like. It's the type of power we usually see dictators exercise in China, and Cuba and North Korea. And if anyone threatens the establishment in the future, the Democrats will use the same playbook, charge someone like - I don't know, a J.D. Vance or Ron DeSantis in a liberal jurisdiction on some bogus charges, then have a radical judge hand down jury instructions that will make it almost impossible for a jury not to convict them of something. So, these great defenders of democracy would rather ruin the public's faith in the entire American system. They would rather lay waste to the Constitution, they would rather destroy the credibility of the U.S. judicial system, than risk the real possibility that the people will elect a commonsense populist again like Trump.

If you allow them to get away with this, my friends, if it goes down to the history books that Trump was winning, until he was convicted of a crime and a liberal jurisdiction. If Trump goes on to lose the presidency, then this will become the model for how the left will hang on to power forever.

Ingraham conveniently "forgot" that Trump already thinks it's A-OK for a president to jail or even kill anyone he feels like. And he had already promised to weaponize the federal government against his political foes if he gets back into office.

Next, Ingraham urged viewers to “turn this dark day into a time to recommit yourself to saving America from from these vindictive, far-left tyrants” and “volunteer, donate, organize, and even reach out to others who maybe haven’t followed this trial” to help get her favorite convicted felon back into the White House.

You can watch Ingraham cloak herself in the flag for the sake of Trump’s fascism below, from the May 30, 2024 The Ingraham Angle.