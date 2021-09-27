Lara Logan is a worse person than you probably knew. She’s certainly worse than I knew.

Yes, Logan was once CBS News’ chief foreign correspondent but she left the network quietly after what Media Matters described as a “massive journalistic failure that led to the retraction of her infamous [2013] 60 Minutes report on the 2012 Benghazi attack and her own lengthy leave of absence.” In that same Media Matters article, written in 2019, author Matt Gertz explains how she later tried to “slough off responsibility for what she had previously acknowledged was her own substantial error.”

That’s old news. But, if anything, Logan has only gotten worse.

That brings me to Logan’s September 21, 2021 appearance on The Story with Martha MacCallum. Now a Fox Nation host, Logan baselessly blamed immigrants for the COVID spike and then painted them as a biological weapon: “something like a virus bomb or a virus attack in your own country or in another country.”

