While complaining about “unelected bureaucrats” now running the federal government, Larry Kudlow and Rep. Jim Jordan can’t wait for the unelected billionaires to do it.

I wrote about this on Crooks and Liars today:

On the one hand, it’s funny to see Rep. Jim Jordan and Larry Kudlow whining about “unelected bureaucrats” implementing federal regulations as they drool over unelected billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, with no experience in public policy, getting power over all of them.

What’s not so amusing is that Jordan and Kudlow are really itching for a modern-day feudalism, i.e. putting the billionaires in charge of everything and putting the rest of us at the mercy of their life and death decisions.

...

As I’ve written previously, the real purpose of Musk’s and Ramaswamy’s work is to pay for more tax cuts for the wealthy by cutting services for the rest of us.

So far, the unqualified billionaires have targeted such life and death programs as veterans’ health care, opioid treatment and water infrastructure to help pay for their tax cuts.

Jordan said, “I like what they're - where they're headed. I think this is going to be real helpful to our country.”

You can read the rest of the post and watch the video at Crooks and Liars.

