Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told Fox News viewers that Donald Trump’s incitement of the armed insurrection at the Capitol this week should result in expulsion from office. Kinzinger also said “more than a few” of his Republican colleagues agree.

KINZINGER: After what we saw yesterday, you know both the incitement at the rally but I think just as importantly, [Trump’s] last tweet where he basically said this is what you get, it does not seem like anybody is really manning the executive branch. And it pains me to do it, it really is a huge burden, but the top thing that we have to swear into and promise is to protect the people, to protect the people’s House, and that failed yesterday. And if we get out of the emotion of the politics of it, I think people would see clear-eyed that this is not what the United States of America is about nor should be.

Kinzinger painted Trump’s removal as an urgent matter of national security and public safety.

KINZINGER: It’s sending a really bad message abroad. And we know we live in a dangerous world, we know our enemies are at the door, and if we project weakness even for 13 days it can have an irreversible impact.

At about 4:41, host Neil Cavuto asked if Kinzinger had talked to other Republicans about the 25th Amendment.

KINZINGER: Obviously, I can’t go into names, but I’ve had those conversations. Whether they take the step of coming out and calling for it publicly, I’ll let them make that personal decision. But there’s a lot of concern. …

I think there’s more than a few, yeah. I’m not gonna say there’s gonna be an en masse call for the 25th Amendment but I will tell you there’s – very rarely will I talk to a member of Congress that is not actually really concerned right now. And that’s, I think, eye-opening.

