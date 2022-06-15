Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the January 6th committee, predicted that history will fully embrace its revelations but that nothing will “move the needle in the short term.”

Kinzinger visited Fox News’ Your World show yesterday to discuss the ongoing January 6th hearings. Host Neil Cavuto asked if Kinzinger was surprised that “a little more than 100 of these Republican primary winners who were largely backed by Donald Trump had followed his claims that there was 2020 voter fraud going on.”

“I wish it did surprise me,” Kinzinger said. He said he’s “heartbroken by watching my party go from the party of Ronald Reagan, a commitment to truth, understanding America’s role in the world, to a party that, frankly, its leaders know better.”

“They know the election was not stolen, and instead of focusing on how now to turn back to the American people and sell a conservative vision for government, we’re still re-litigating 2020 and pretending like the system is broken,” Kinzinger continued. “Listen, Neil, when you convince half of the country or even 30% of the country that if they vote it doesn’t count, that’s how democracies fail.”

Cavuto asked if Kinzinger thought the hearings, which are ongoing, “really won’t move the needle.”

“I don’t know if it moves the needle in the short term,” Kinzinger said. “There’s a lot of people that are committed to President Trump, and no matter what we put out there, and these are facts, and these are former Trump appointees saying this stuff, they’re not gonna move off that.”

“Even if we talk about the fact that $[250] million was raised in $10 and $15 increments by people that literally thought they were going to stop the steal, and none of that was used for it,” he didn’t think that would change MAGA minds in the short term.

What matters, Kinzinger said, is the historical perspective. He predicted that the committee’s work will be fully embraced in time. “In five or 10 years, the truth is going to be written in the history books, and it’s not even going to be controversial because of the work we’re doing here,” he said, “and I think the Republican party eventually comes back to its senses and focuses on policy again and Constitution and not commitment to a man. I just wish it would be sooner than it probably is gonna be.”

Cavuto asked Kinzinger about his concern that if Trump got back into office, he’d be “unleashed” and “could do a number of things.”

He’d put loyalists more committed to Trump than to the Constitution, Kinzinger said. “We came very close to the DOJ doing the work of Donald Trump and not standing firm, and that’s the risk we run, and so I can’t support Donald Trump.” He said he would probably write in a vote in 2024, rather than vote for a Democrat or Trump, if he's the nominee.

Kinzinger thinks there’s a very good chance of electing a Republican president in 2024 but called for a candidate “who is committed to truth like we learned in Sunday school, committed to the Constitution and is gonna raise money from you for the purposes [they say] they’re using it, not abuse you and your trust to raise money from you.”

“After January 6th, almost every member of Congress I know knew exactly what happened, and knew what led to it, we just have a bit of amnesia at the moment,” he added.

You can watch it below, from the June 14, 2022 Your World.