Kimberly Guilfoyle, reportedly pushed out of Fox in 2018 and now engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has been subpoenaed to testify and provide documents to the January 6th committee.

Ellen wrote about the importance of this subpoena in a post for Crooks and Liars yesterday. Short answer: it’s a lot about the money.

Guilfoyle was reportedly in the Oval Office when Donald Trump tried to talk Mike Pence into overturning the election results. She also spoke at the January 6th rally that immediately preceded the Capitol insurrection. But perhaps most importantly she seems to have fraudulently raised a lot of money by lying about the election. Emails obtained by ProPublica show she boasted about having raised millions for the rally that fueled the Capitol insurrection. Guilfoyle was the national chair of the Trump Victory finance committee, a leading fundraising vehicle for Trump’s reelection campaign, ProPublica notes.

The subpoena comes after Guilfoyle made a pretense of cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee, and then found an excuse to abruptly end the interview.

In light of current events, Brian reminds us all that in 2014, Guilfoyle said, while she was still a Fox News host, that she wished Vladimir Putin could be president for two days in order to handle ISIS, instead of President Obama.

MSNBC had an interesting discussion on the Guilfoyle subpoena. You can watch it below, from MSNBC’s March 3, 2022 Deadline: White House, via Crooks and Liars.