Brian Kilmeade thinks it’s time for Donald Trump to accept that he lost the 2020 election and move on to promoting conservative policies. As if Trump would ever put policy or anything else above his narcissism.

Kilmeade has been on a bit of a tear lately urging Trump to move on from 2020. On January 7, 2022, he told Fox & Friends viewers, “We have to, as a country, accept election results.” He said that Trump’s failure to do so “doesn’t help the country.” Two days later, Kilmeade said, on MediaBuzz, “In life, we have to learn to lose, Democrats and Republicans.”

On his Fox News radio show yesterday, Kilmeade’s complaints about Trump and the RNC engaging in election and January 6th denialism were interspersed throughout the show. For example, at 54:08 in the audio below, Kilmeade said about Trump, “It’s so frustrating because there’s so many good things that he did, that he keeps focusing on [the election].” Earlier Kilmeade had agreed with Marc Short, Mike Pence's former chief of staff, when he called Trump's election-denying advisers “snake oil salesmen.”

At 1:15:03 below, Kilmeade became very blunt with a caller named “Logan.” Logan said he was concerned that Trump will get the Republican nomination in 2024 “and continue to talk about that and it could cost us in 2024.” Logan called himself “a huge Trump supporter” but said it’s “almost cringeworthy that he keeps talking about it.”

Kilmeade agreed. He said that two of Trump’s best friends told him his Arizona speech was “the worst speech you ever gave because nobody cares about your topics.” Then Kilmeade really let Trump have it.

KILMEADE: There’s so much to talk about that matters to you and I, Logan, right now – about what’s happening in the Ukraine. How China is just forgetting about Phase One [trade agreement]. How they’re beginning to militarize everything around them, about to take Taiwan back. What’s happening here in this country with these spending programs and blowing up the filibuster. And judges and what [President Biden’s] doing in terms of blowing up Warp Speed and continuing these [COVID] restrictions. That’s what people want to talk about. It’s not hard stuff. [Trump] can honestly say, “This is what I did to the border. This is what I was trying to do with the border. This is what I’m able to do. Since I left, Republicans have gained in Hispanic votes, past almost where Bush was in 2000.”

I mean, there’s so much legitimate things to talk about. And I could not care less about party politics. I care about America. And right now nobody cares about 2020. Nobody. And everything that he said and the challenges that he made should have been done before the election and they did a recount in Arizona and the recount showed no difference, almost, and he came out and said it showed that they won Arizona. That’s an outright lie. And please stop wasting our time with that because he's capable of doing so much more.

I suppose it’s a good thing that Kilmeade is finally admitting that there’s something wrong with Dear Leader’s leadership. But really, it’s been glaringly obvious for years. Kilmeade has conveniently given a pass to Trump’s obvious racism, his boasting about grabbing women by the p***y, his misogynistic attacks on Kilmeade’s then-colleague, Megyn Kelly, his siding with Vladimir Putin over the U.S., his obsession with crowd size, the compulsive lies – the list goes on and on.

The Duty to Warn folks, a group of mental health professionals, told us on November 9, 2020, two days after most major media, including Fox News, had declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election:

Trump CANNOT accept losing, NOT EVER! It's PATHOLOGICAL! Pure unadulterated malignant narcissism, in full sociopathic splendor. We've spoken to it FOR YEARS. We made a film: #UNFIT Watch it NOW. Experts. Truth. He may be defeated ... but he's not yet done. https://t.co/o7GkPqlUg8 pic.twitter.com/siJnvhQWpX — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) November 9, 2020

Where’s Kilmeade been all this time?

You can listen to him below, from Fox News Radio’s February 7, 2022 Brian Kilmeade Show.

(Kilmeade image via screen grab)