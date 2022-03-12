Kellyanne Conway tried to erase from history Donald Trump’s attempts to sabotage Ukraine’s defense aid and his non-stop hating on America by accusing President Biden of not being pro-America enough.

Conway came up with her latest set of alternate facts on the Hannity show last night.

CONWAY: Sean, I've never seen a president … so unwilling to channel the pride, the spirit, the resilience, the moxie of America as the American president. It's the Ukrainian president that's been inspiring so many people the way he's trying to protect and safeguard his country, and our president is making us less secure, making everyday life less affordable and is worrying people on everything from education to abortion to inflation to immigration.

…

He's yelling at America again from Philadelphia. He's blaming Putin, blaming the rest of us. Don't forget, 40 percent of the gas hike happened before Putin ever even invaded Ukraine. Don't forget, a couple of months ago, Joe Biden was blaming gas prices and inflation on the supply chain crisis on the, quote, pent-up demand for post-pandemic travel. You cannot have an American president that has an America last policy and blames American -- blames Americans and America for what's going wrong. He needs to step up and reflect the best of who we are.

Really, Kellyanne? Did you forget that just two weeks ago your former boss, Donald Trump, blamed America for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and used it to undermine our democracy? That Trump sided with Vladimir Putin over the U.S. and Ukraine at nearly every opportunity? That Trump was impeached the first time because he tried to hold up military aid to Ukraine in order to extort its president to provide dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden? Or were you just trying to get the rest of us to forget about Trump's treasonous behavior?

Not surprisingly, host Sean Hannity, Trump's Bedtime BFF and a fellow America hater (don’t forget, he once promoted armed insurrection against the U.S.) said nothing to push back on this gaslighting.

But then again, Fox News hates America every bit as much as Trump.

You can watch it below, from the March 11, 2022 Hannity.