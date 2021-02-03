The rift in the GOP was on full view last night as Trey Gowdy welcomed Karl Rove to urge Kevin McCarthy to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee positions and confine her “to the dark recesses of the furthest building away from the House floor.”

It’s telling that Rove didn’t appear until the last few minutes of the show and that guest host Gowdy didn't ask about Taylor Greene until the end of the segment but Rove’s comments were still noteworthy.

First, Rove pointedly said the Republican party needs more diversity and he called for “more like Liz Cheney” among other names.

Gowdy continued by asking, “You got a great political mind and I don’t know who else to ask. … You got a Congresswoman in Georgia that is threatening to define the Republican party. How do you keep a big tent but keep the fringes kind of out of the main dining area?”

Rove's response was a direct message to House Minority Leader McCarthy.

ROVE: Yeah, look If you believe that the Jews control a space laser that starts fires in northern California and that there’s some unnamed high -anking government official whose got a heretofore unknown security classification called Q, and all the nutty things that flow with that, you should be taken off the prestigious House Education and Labor Committee and be confined to the dark recesses of the furthest building away from the House floor, and then let the voters decide in the next election. She is a problem for our party.

