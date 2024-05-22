Conservatives are not being silenced by the left, as they pretend. They are being silenced by fellow conservatives. Jon Stewart explains it all – with jokes at the expense of some of our “fave” Fox pundits.

In his Daily Show opening Monday night, Stewart began by noting the incessant whining from conservatives about their fake victimhood at being “canceled” by the left: “[Conservatives] celebrate their being silenced at conferences. They celebrate their being silenced on podcasts and streaming outlets. They celebrate their being silenced with over 700 book titles about being canceled.”

“Conservatives have an entire industry devoted to complaining about not being allowed to say the things they say all the time. Their victimhood is the entire brand,” Stewart continued.

Then came clips of Fox News pundits complaining about not being allowed to say things, juxtaposed with clips of them saying exactly what they complained they can’t say. “They say what they want and if you get upset about it, you don’t believe in freedom,” Stewart said.

There was also a special segment devoted to Sean Hannity accusing liberals of being intolerant and claiming he doesn’t get outraged. As you’ve probably guessed, there were several clips proving otherwise.

Then Stewart got serious and called outrage “the engine of our modern media economy.” He added, “And sometimes someone loses a job or something else happens like that that should never f***ing happen.”

He went on to note that conservative Republican and now former Congresswoman Liz Cheney was canceled and kicked out of Wyoming’s Republican Party for opposing Trump.

“Yeah, as irony would have it, it turns out that when it comes to cancel culture, the ones who smelt it, dealt it,” Stewart said. “Refuse to buy into Trump’s stolen election claims and you’ll lose your job like Liz Cheney or countless others. In fact, everything the right says cancel culture does to them is actually being done by MAGA.”

We saw clips of Republicans such as Mitt Romney and Chris Christie getting booed for criticizing Trump at Republican events. Also, Tucker Carlson privately saying he hates Trump, then sucking up to him in public because Carlson was too afraid to buck the MAGA party line.

Stewart concluded with this: “Truth is, Trump is the real cancel culture, emphasis on cult. Because on the right, you can say whatever the f*** you want about gay people and trans people, from TikTok to Patreon. You can decry DEI from podcasts to, I don’t know, the governor’s office of Florida. And chances are, not only will you be fine, you’ll get a raise. But if you ever dare speak out one iota against Donald Trump, be, yes, afraid.”

You can watch Stewart’s brilliant commentary and have some laughs at Fox News talking heads’ expense below, from Comedy Central’s May 20, 2022 The Daily Show.