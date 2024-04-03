“You could just have everybody carry a gun,” was Jesse Watters’ suggestion to improve safety on subways.

Ever on the lookout for new ways to divide America and demonize people he doesn’t agree with, Jesse Watters spent time mocking plans to improve safety on New York City and San Francisco subways. I didn’t quite understand the New York plan but I’ll admit the San Francisco plan, which involves handing out cards, as Watters described it, seemed ripe for mockery. But instead of pointing out that the dangers in New York are more perception than fact and that other, more robust safety measures have been put in place in both cities, Watters did his best to suggest that you take your life into your hands boarding a subway and it’s all because of Democrats.

“As cities get more dangerous, the liberals who run them have to cook up crazier ways for people to protect themselves instead of prosecuting crime,” Watters sneered. Of course, he did not go into statistics on prosecutions. Because on Fox, informing viewers takes a back seat to poisonous propaganda.

Guest Emily Wilson was all on board. She was introduced as “host of Emily Saves America” but there was no mention of anything even resembling a credential on public safety, crime, mass transportation, etc.

Her obvious expertise? Demonizing and dividing, the main credential for any Fox News talking head. And Wilson got right to it. Her opening comment was, “You know what the funniest part about this is, it actually sounds like it's written by the criminals but it's written by the Democrats. So, we're not that far off.” Oh, you're a laugh riot, Em! Not.

Wilson went on to suggest that instead of paper, San Francisco could issue “metal, like a medieval shield since we're kind of going back to the Dark Ages anyways.”

“Or, you could just have everybody carry a gun,” Watters said.

Because nothing makes me feel safer than knowing someone might pull out a gun and start shooting in a subway car.

Wilson didn’t seem to mind innocent people getting shot as collateral damage. She suggested that since they were probably liberals, they had it coming. After saying, “Yeah,” to Watters turning subways into the OK Corral, Wilson said, “Look, at this point, if you’re voting anything but red, you’re basically begging to become a statistic.”

Watters closed the discussion by saying, “Don’t be a statistic, be like Emily. Don't ride the subway. Or if you do bring a Glock.”

But hey, Wilson’s pro-death rhetoric may have helped her get a contributor’s contract. FoxNews.com called this video, “Emily Wilson: If you're voting anything but red, you're begging to become a statistic.”

You can watch this latest Fox News promotion of vigilantism below, from the April 2, 2024 Jesse Watters Primetime.