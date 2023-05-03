“You don’t want me to get into it, but I can tell,” said Jesse Watters, likely auditioning for Tucker Carlson’s primetime slot.

On yesterday’s The Five, Watters talked about Texas Governor Greg Abbott sending migrants to cities with Black mayors, like New York.

Watters said, “I saw, on the way into work, an illegal immigration family digging through the trash, looking for recyclables.”

Cohost Jessica Tarlov asked, “How did you know they were illegal?”

“You can tell,” Watters claimed. When Tarlov began to challenge him, Watters doubled down, “I can tell. I’m a city guy. You don’t want me to get into it, but I can tell.”

Then Watters feigned sympathy for the undocumented. “It’s the saddest thing to see because they’re not able to work here. They came to work, but they’re not able to work here.”

But that was just a prelude for weaponizing immigration against President Joe Biden.

“You have to be able to choose the people that come into the country based on needs. If you need this type of person, you need this type of person, bring ‘em in,” Watters said. “But to just say, ‘Yeah, come everybody in' and then oops, you know, now people are looking for a five-cent bottle, that’s not right, and you can’t blame the guy down in Texas for that. Joe Biden is the common denominator for all of this. It’s like a bad manager that doesn’t do his job.”

You can watch it below, from the May 2, 2023 The Five, via Media Matters.