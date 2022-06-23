Today’s January 6th hearing will focus on Donald Trump’s pressure on the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election. We’ve got it streaming after the jump.

From NPR:

The committee plans to outline several ways in which Trump pressured the DOJ and tried to use it for his own personal agenda.

Committee aides said in a call with reporters that the hearing will lay out how Trump wanted the DOJ to publicly state there was election fraud. More testimony from Barr and other officials is expected.

The committee will also show how Trump asked the DOJ to file lawsuits with his campaign on behalf of his election fraud claims. He also pressured the DOJ to appoint a special counsel to look into his claims and he wanted it to issue letters to states to question the sanctity of their elections.

Thursday's hearing will also detail a Jan. 3 meeting in the Oval Office between Trump and senior DOJ officials as the former president tried to place Clark as the head of the department.

The witnesses, according to the committee:

Jeffrey A. Rosen, Former Acting Attorney General

Richard Donoghue, Former Acting Deputy Attorney General

Steven Engel, Former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel

The hearing begins at 3 PM EDT.

Below is an MSNBC preview of the hearings. Underneath is the live stream (beginning in a few hours). Feel free to post your thoughts and observations in our comments section, underneath the videos.