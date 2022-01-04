I’ll bet Sean Hannity is really, really ticked off at Mark Meadows right now for sharing those January 6th texts with the committee.

You may recall that Meadows provided the January 6th committee with texts from Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade pleading with Meadows to get Donald Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol.

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” Sean Hannity urged.

That evening, Hannity spun the attack by suggesting liberals had committed the violence.

You can be sure that Hannity, Donald Trump’s Bedtime BFF and “unofficial chief of staff” sent more texts, made more efforts and had more conversations with Trump's inner circle than just that one.

I'll bet the committee thinks so, too. It now wants more information from him. Axios got the scoop. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff confirmed it on MSNBC. From CNBC:

“I think you’ll see an announcement about that very soon,” Schiff said, adding that it is “my understanding” that the committee is seeking Hannity’s voluntary cooperation.

But I don’t expect Hannity will cooperate. From Axios:

Jay Sekulow, counsel to Sean Hannity, told Axios, “If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.”

Hannity will probably be polishing up his martyr halo just as soon as he finishes polishing up his beloved Trump’s. But if there's now a rift with Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff - well, in the immortal words of Hannity's beloved: Sad!

(Hannity image via screen grab)