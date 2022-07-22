We’ll have tonight’s Jan. 6 hearing streaming here, starting at 8 PM EDT.

My understanding is that tonight’s hearing will focus on Trump’s behavior during the insurrection and will include outtakes from Trump’s January 7th video in which he reluctantly condemned the violence.

The Murdochs' Fox "News" will go with its primetime propaganda instead of the news.

This was supposed to be the final hearing but I've seen Rep. Elaine Luria and other committee members suggest there will be more.

You can watch tonight's hearing below and share your thoughts and observations underneath.

(Trump image via screen grab)