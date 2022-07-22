We’ll have tonight’s Jan. 6 hearing streaming here, starting at 8 PM EDT.
My understanding is that tonight’s hearing will focus on Trump’s behavior during the insurrection and will include outtakes from Trump’s January 7th video in which he reluctantly condemned the violence.
The Murdochs' Fox "News" will go with its primetime propaganda instead of the news.
This was supposed to be the final hearing but I've seen Rep. Elaine Luria and other committee members suggest there will be more.
You can watch tonight's hearing below and share your thoughts and observations underneath.
John McKee commented 2022-07-22 13:10:54 -0400 · Flag
Th law of diminishing returns, Ellen. Being told over and over what we already know is less than riveting.
Bemused commented 2022-07-22 09:25:37 -0400 · Flag
I agree, Marge. Americans should definitely be grateful for what Cheney and Kinzinger are doing … without ever but ever forgetting that neither one of them is particularly inclined to vote in the interests of ordinary people. Cheney, in particular, voted over 95% in favour of stuff that Trump wanted.
I, too, found this hearing to be just a tad boring but do realise that it’s awfully hard to craft an exciting report on inaction. All told, they did a pretty good job and I look forward to September’s crop of hearings.
The next time someone refers to Hillary’s emails, I hope to be able to respond in a civil manner by referring to the fact that there are no official logs on what Trump was actually doing during those three hours spent watching the boob tube in the private dining room. No phone logs, no photos (!!), no texts, … nothing, zilch, nada.
Marge Arnold commented 2022-07-22 08:48:25 -0400 · Flag
I commend the two Republicans on the panel, especially Liz Cheney. Too bad she’s not a Democrat. I hope something will come from all of this. Seeing Trump behind bars would be nice.
Ellen commented 2022-07-21 23:09:16 -0400 · Flag
But I’m glad there will be more hearings.
Ellen commented 2022-07-21 23:08:58 -0400 · Flag
That went a bit long for night time viewing.
Ellen commented 2022-07-21 20:50:10 -0400 · Flag
Just when you think the Jan. 6 evidence couldn’t be any more damning, it gets more damning.