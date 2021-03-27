On Thursday night, Laura Ingraham cut off Donald Trump as he began repeating his Big Lie that he won the presidential election. But after Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation suit against Fox on Friday, her desire not to “relitigate the past” had a lot to with what was about to be litigated in the future.

During their lengthy chat, Ingraham asked for Trump’s reaction to Biden’s “offensive comparison” of Republican efforts to suppress votes to “Jim Crow.”

She should have known better than to try to get Fat Elvis Trump to sing a new tune.

TRUMP: You’ll never have another fair election in this country, just like if you look at the last election, it was disgraceful. It was a Third World election. It was a disgrace. …

If you look at the numbers, the numbers were vastly in favor of us in the presidential election. It was disgraceful that they were able to get away with it. The Supreme Court didn’t have the courage to do what they had to do.

I suspect a producer told Ingraham to interrupt Trump because even as she did so, she made it very clear she was on his side.

INGRAHAM: Yeah, well – speaking as a lawyer, we’re not gonna relitigate the past tonight but speaking as a lawyer, I mean, I think going forward I think any candidate running for office has to have an impeccable legal strategy in place before – like long before the election takes place because a lot of people saw problems coming, verification problems coming but I don’t think the legal situation was in place and I think that that hurt everybody along the way.

She then changed the subject to “the embarrassing meeting between Biden officials and the Chinese.”

That was Thursday night. Friday morning, Dominion filed its complaint seeking at least $1.6 billion in damages. As I wrote in my post about the suit, Fox almost surely knew it was coming.

Another tell is how Fox cut this discussion from both its first and second parts of the interview on YouTube. (The entire discussion was included in FoxNews.com’s online video.) Fox also omitted from the YouTube videos Trump’s claim that the January 6th insurrectionists were “zero threat” and had been “hugging and kissing” the Capitol police and guards.

The omissions were obviously deliberate because the first YouTube video ended right before Trump talked about the armed insurrectionists being a “zero threat” and the second video began with the “embarrassing” Chinese meeting.

On March 16, I wrote about Alexander Vindman’s editorial suggesting that defamation suits are a way to hold the right-wing media accountable and stop them from spreading radicalizing disinformation.

It already seems to be working. You can see it below, from the March 25, 2021 The Ingraham Angle.