Dan Patrick also claimed he loves the Border Patrol – while ignoring their union’s support for the bill.

The Orwellian World of MAGA/Fox News has gotten even more Orwellian since Republicans began abandoning the tough border bill they had previously demanded in order to comply with Donald Trump’s demand they tank it because passage might help President Joe Biden in the election. Now, they are all pretending they really killed the bill for substantive reasons.

Fox News, of course, has been acting as the media mouthpiece for Trump. Media Matters noted that even after border deal sponsors debunked the lie that the border deal will allow 5,000 migrants across the border every day, when it would actually trigger a wave of new border restrictions, Fox kept up the lies anyway.

Earlier today, President Biden signaled he intends to hang the failure of the bill around Trump and the MAGA Republicans’ necks. He said in remarks today, “I want to be absolutely clear about something: The American people are going to know why it failed. … Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends.”



Those were marching orders for Fox News propagandists to get busy acquitting their favorite pu**y grabber of any blame, just like they do for just about every other wrongdoing, including his attempt to stage a violent coup and steal the 2020 presidential election.

After playing a clip of Sen. Chris Murphy saying Republicans want chaos at the border because Trump does, Ingraham accused Murphy of having “zero credibility.” She laughably claimed, “Now, we know the Republicans overwhelmingly favor tough border enforcement, real border enforcement.”

Guest Dan Patrick, the guy in favor of seniors dying of COVID for the sake of the economy, sounded like a kid on a playground saying, “No, YOU are!” He accused Biden of being “the chief of chaos, whether it's in the stock market, whether it's inflation, whether it's in the border and our military and our world culture. He is the creator of chaos, not President Trump.”

Never mind that Biden has been working to get a bipartisan deal done with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who was named the second most conservative member of the Senate in 2019. For going to the trouble of serving his country and putting that above serving Trump and MAGA politics, Lankford has been censured by his home state GOP.

Patrick, who leads the Texas Senate, also smeared Lankford. “I know what the senators and the people want us to pass,” he said, conveniently overlooking the fact that he ignores what the people want when it conflicts with his own agenda. “The people are going to be outraged, what the U.S. Senate did, and those Republicans, Lankford and anyone who's supporting that, they ought to all be voted out of office the next time they run for office. That bill is a joke.”

That “joke” is supported by the U.S. Border Patrol union, NBC News reported. NBC also noted that the union supported Trump in 2020 and "has repeatedly railed against President Joe Biden’s handling of the border." Not that Ingraham let her viewers know that.

So, Patrick went on to claim, “we love” the Border Patrol who, he also claimed, “want to take the handcuffs off and go back to border enforcement instead of being hotel clerks.”

You can watch Ingraham and Patrick gaslight viewers about the border bill below, from the February 6, 2024 The Ingraham Angle.

Correction: This post originally stated that the Border Patrol supported Trump in 2016.