I came down suddenly with COVID late Saturday. I finally got Paxlovid about a half hour ago. I'm hoping to be well enough to post tomorrow. But we'll see. For now, back to bed.
Bemused commented 2023-05-08 16:27:03 -0400
So sorry to hear that. I finally caught the bug on April 21st. Very light case: only two days of discomfort, not much fever and a bit of a headache. Slept a lot and tested negative after 10 days. It did leave me with a persistent cough, however. Sleep it off, Dear Ellen, we can wait.
Daniel Celmer commented 2023-05-08 16:24:38 -0400
feel better soon