Hunter Biden is going on offense and the result could be yet another high-profile defamation suit against Fox News and this time, Lachlan Murdoch pet Tucker Carlson.

While I was working on my previous post about Tucker Carlson’s false accusations about Hunter Biden and his father’s classified documents, I stumbled on the news that Biden has threatened Carlson and Fox News with a defamation suit over another spurious attack.

The Washington Post reported on what it called “a newly aggressive strategy” by Hunter Biden’s lawyers. It includes “blistering letters” to “state and federal prosecutors urging criminal investigations into those who accessed and disseminated his personal data,” i.e. Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, and a separate letter threatening Carlson and Fox.

Biden’s lawyers also claim that he has been defamed by Fox News, in a story that Carlson aired in which he falsely said that Biden had paid $50,000 in “rent” to his father, a scheme that he suggested was being used to funnel money from father to son.

But the reality, as deconstructed by The Washington Post Fact Checker, showed that Hunter Biden was actually paying $49,910 every three months for office space in Washington.

Some other outlets, including the Daily Caller, later updated and retracted their stories.

According to The Post, Hunter Biden has demanded apologies from Carlson, Sean Hannity and other Fox pundits. If not received by today, lawyer Bryan M. Sullivan wrote that he and Biden will assume the network and Carlson “are not interested in acting responsibly and professionally and willing to reverse its actual malice reporting.” He also demanded that Fox preserve all communications and documents related to its reporting of the story.

The phrase “actual malice” is crucial in a defamation case involving a public figure such as Hunter Biden. Although Tucker Carlson is “actual malice” personified, the legal term means “the defendant made a libelous statement with ‘knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.’” Guess what? That perfectly describes Carlson’s behavior, too.

Fox is already facing two billion-dollar defamation lawsuits over its 2020 election lies. One of the cases, Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion dollar defamation suit, is reportedly very strong. The trial is scheduled to begin in April. The other case, Smartmatic’s similar $2.7 billion suit has not yet been scheduled for trial, to my knowledge.

We’ll see how much appetite the Murdochs have for another one. They certainly deserve it.

(Carlson image via screen grab)